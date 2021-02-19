Kim Kardashian officially files for divorce from Kanye West: report

The celebrity couple is reportedly officially parting ways with each other after almost seven years of marriage and four children.

Loading the player...

According to a new report from TMZ, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have officially filed for divorce.

Read More: Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir seeks $1 million in unpaid wages

The revelation comes after lingering rumors of marital issues became a trending topic. As theGrio reported in January, the Hollywood couple was seemingly heading to the end of their six-year plus marriage.

Kardashian decided to make the move to divorce, reportedly hiring divorce attorney Laura Wasser. The couple married in May 2014 in Italy and have been recently been separated with West moving to Wyoming and Kardashian West remaining in Southern California.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” a source said, according to theGrio. “Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are seen onstage during the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards on November 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

TMZ says the divorce is amicable thus far. Kardashian has requested legal and physical joint custody of their four children, North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 20 months. According to sources, the Yeezus rapper has no issue with joint custody and will co-parent their young kids. The prenup is not being contested, and a property agreement is in the works, the outlet reported.

According to E! News, the reality star hoped to wait for the proper time to protect her children.

“She wants to make sure she’s making the right decision for the kids,” a source shared with the entertainment platform.

Read More: Vanessa Bryant gifts Kobe’s rare ‘Grinch’ Nike sneakers to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West (L) and Kim Kardashian attend the Met Gala on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

“It’s not about the marriage anymore, she’ll always care for Kanye but it’s over between them,” the source continued. “Kim is only focused on what’s best for the kids. It’s a tough decision for her and she’s figuring it out.”

In October, the socialite shared details on her soon-to-be ex-husband’s battle with COVID-19. As theGrio reported, she had to wear protective gear and help him in and out of bed.

She has previously opened up about supporting West through his bipolar disorder.

“Kanye had it way at the beginning when nobody really knew what was going on,” Kardashian West said, according to the report. “It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help.”

Neither Kardashian West nor West has publicly spoken about the divorce. This would be his first divorce and her third, after previously being married to songwriter Damon Thomas and basketball player Kris Humphries.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

