DMX has not regained brain function, tests show: report

After anticipated tests were performed on the rapper, the results reportedly show he has not regained activity to his brain

Loading the player...

DMX is still in a critical state.

Through the tests the rapper underwent on Wednesday, it was discovered he has not regained brain functioning after he overdosed last week. His family is considering what steps they should take next as reported by TMZ, he remains in a coma.

(EDITORS NOTE: This image has been converted to black and white.) DMX performs onstage during the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at The Forum on October 4, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)

After anticipated tests were performed on the rapper, the results apparently show he has not regained activity in his brain. Sources tell the publication he lost oxygen for nearly half an hour after the suspected overdose, causing him to only have a small amount of brain function left.

Read More: Claudia Jordan sparks furor after tweeting ‘Rest in Paradise DMX’

The Grammy nominated artist is known for hits like “Slippin” and “Where the Hood At.” He is also known for showing off his acting chops in classic films like Belly and Romeo Must Die.

The family has requested the rapper’s manger and friend Steve Rifkind fly to New York on Friday.

Despite the tests and hospitalization, the family reports DMX is “not good.”

DMX speaks during the 2012 Rock the Bells Festival press conference and Fan Appreciation Party on at Santos Party House on June 13, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

As reported by theGrio, the rapper also tested positive for COVID-19.

Rifkind confirmed Wednesday morning that the rapper had tested positive for COVID-19. His hospital visitors will be limited to certain family members as a result.

“DMX is currently on life support and in a coma. There are multiple people with inaccurate information about his well-being, and it is not helpful and productive,” Rifkind told NBC News Tuesday night. “Tomorrow he will undergo further tests on his brain function, and his family will determine what’s best from there.”

Rifkind thanked fans for their support after a vigil that took place outside of White Plains Hospital, where DMX has been since April 2.

Hundreds stood outside the hospital holding up the rapper’s signature “X” arm-crossing on Monday night. Photos from the vigil show staffers inside at the windows returning the arm-crossing.

TMZ reported that DMX’s fiancée, Desiree, and ex-wife Tashera Simmons, as well as Yadira Borrego, who also shares children with the rapper, all participated in the vigil.

Rapper DMX performs at Masters Of Ceremony 2019 at Barclays Center in June 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, has been in what’s described as a “vegetative” state after suffering a heart attack last Friday night, which left him without oxygen for nearly 30 minutes.

Read More: Funkmaster Flex on lack of help for DMX: ‘People can find the picture but haven’t called in 10 years’

Celebrities and supporters have been sharing prayers and memories of the rapper-actor across social media since he was hospitalized.

Fellow Def Jam star LL Cool J posted Saturday “Today is 4/3/21–it’s only right that we celebrate the talent and genius of my brother @DMx on the 4,3,2,1 song. We love you, X. Get well fast.”

Talk show host Claudia Jordan was recently dragged on social media for inaccurately tweeting “Rest in Paradise DMX”. She has since apologized for the tweet.

“I’m not giving up on DMX yet, because Lamar Odom was dead in a brothel and made a full recovery,” journalist Naima Cochrane wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “Literally, anything is possible, still. Amen.”

The tweet has been liked nearly 44,000 times.

Additional reporting by Biba Adams

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

