Shaquille O’Neal pays for fan’s engagement ring: ‘I try to do good deeds’

O'Neal said he made the day of a man looking to pay off a jewelry expense when he walked into Zales.

Loading the player...

Basketball great Shaquille O’Neal continues to personify generosity and kindness. A recent video reveals the legend paid for a fan’s engagement ring, and he shared on NBA On TNT that he tries “to do good deeds.”

This week, O’Neal made one young man’s day when he walked into a Zales jewelry store. He recounted the story of his encounter with a guy looking to pay off his purchase expense.

Shaquille O’Neal speaks Wednesday at Pepsi’s Stronger Together event and CTG Foundation Atlanta Law Enforcement Press Conference in McDonough, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Pepsi Stronger Together)

“I seen a guy come in,” said O’Neal. “He was just so shy, and he was saying, ‘Hey, how much do I owe to pay off my ring?'”

“And I was like, ‘How much is the ring?'” he said. “And I’m not gonna say the amount.”

"I'm just trying to make people smile… That's all."@SHAQ helped a young man out at a local jewelry store by paying for his engagement ring. pic.twitter.com/eK8n0YHGb7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 7, 2021

O’Neal went on to explain that this was no rare occurrence, sharing that he does things like this every day.

“The other day, me and my mom went furniture shopping,” he said, “and this lady, she had [a daughter with autism], and she was looking to pay for some furniture. I just took care of her. I’m into making people happy. Whenever I leave the house, I just try to do a good deed.”

Read More: SMU coach Jamal Powell dies days before 40th birthday

He said he didn’t expect a video to appear on social media of the moment.

“I didn’t mean for [the ring story] to get out ’cause I don’t do it for that,” O’Neal claimed, “but the guy just came in … he’s a hard working guy. He was like, ‘Hey, man, I can come back next month.’ At first, he didn’t want to take it; he’s like, ‘Nah, I can’t do it.’ I said, ‘Don’t worry about it, I do it all the time.’ I’m just trying to make people smile, that’s all.”

Read More: Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams accused of killing 5 before shooting himself: report

As theGrio has reported in the past, the iconic ex-NBAer is no stranger to giving back and helping those in need. In 2019, he donated a year’s rent to a family of a 12-year-old shooting victim who was paralyzed from the waist down. While the family originally lived in an apartment that was not accessible for people with disabilities, he donated a brand new home for the family and paid the rent for an entire year.

“I was watching the story, and it’s just sad,” he shared at the time. “It could have been any one of us. It could have been my son. It could’ve been your cousin, and she was living in a one-bedroom house with her two boys, so we found her a one-bedroom house in College Park. Nice area.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

