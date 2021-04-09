Lil Mama says Jay-Z, Alicia Keys ignored apologies for 2009 VMAs incident

'I entered the industry as a teenage Black girl from Brooklyn & Harlem NY. These situations are with mature adults at least 10 years my senior,' said Lil Mama

Lil Mama is still speaking on the time she joined Jay-Z and Alicia Keys on stage.

The “Lip Gloss” rapper took to Instagram to respond to a fan who made a comment about the time she ran on stage and interrupted Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ “Empire State of Mind” performance at the VMA awards in 2009.

Jay-Z (C) and Alicia Keys (R) performs during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

“I thought they canceled you back when you jumped up on stage with Alicia and Jay Z?” a fan asked Lil Mama in regards to the viral moment.

But back when the incident occurred, Jay-Z did speak out about it.

“To interrupt that moment for us, I don’t think that was the right thing to do,” said Jigga to Angie Martinez at the time. “It was a lot of planning that went into that performance. To disrupt that was outta line.”

Keys also spoke about the fiasco with the Today show.

“Of which I’d rather not speak about because the performance was so phenomenal that it really doesn’t matter about anything else,” she said to Hoda Kotb. “We can appreciate her being overwhelmed and inspired. But we would have appreciated it if she would have did it from her seat.”

Niatia Kirkland aka Lil Mama explained to the fan that she reached out to the veteran performers but only heard silence in return.

“I entered the industry as a teenage Black girl from Brooklyn & Harlem NY. These situations are with mature adults at least 10 years my senior. I reached out in private to create an opportunity for communication and clarity,” she said back to the fan.

She added she has not “heard back from either party yet. With that, continuously misrepresenting my brand in public won’t be tolerated.”

Lil Mama has been making headlines lately and it isn’t because she released new music. As per theGrio, Lil Mama said she plans to start a heterosexual rights movement against “bullying” from queer people.

Rapper Lil Mama attends the 2019 Bounce Trumpet Awards on January 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Bounce Trumpet Awards )

In a recent Instagram post that followed Zaya Wade’s interview with former First Lady Michelle Obama, the Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta starlet reposted a tweet that read: “So children are too young to smoke cigarettes, too young to drink alcohol, too young to get a drivers license, too young to go to a club, too young to gamble, too young to rent a car, but old enough to cut off their genitals and/or ‘change’ their gender? [thinking emoji] This is insanity #America.”

She appeared to refer to trans identity as “depopulation at any cost.”

After receiving backlash for the post and her fans bringing up what they describe as previous transphobic comments when she was a host on America’s Best Dance Crew, Lil Mama has spoken out.

In another Instagram Story post, in which a screengrab was captured by the blog site Female Rap Room, Lil Mama wrote, “I’m about to start a heterosexual rights movement. Anti-LGBTQ Bullying.”

Lil Mama says she’s going to start a Heterosexual Rights movements against LGBTQ Bullying. pic.twitter.com/FWRloBMYGC — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) March 18, 2021

“Y’all fight so hard to be respected and SOME of you, NOT ALL,” she wrote, “get a kick out bullying people for having an option, how they dress, how their hair and or makeup looks, how much money they have, etc. There are so many people afraid to give their honest opion (sic) because if they do the LGBTQ+ will hear what they want to hear and take statements out of context.”

“I don’t have to prove myself by reminding people that I have loved ones of the LGBTQ+ Community,” her post concluded. “When I speak I’m not trying to hurt anyone, I’m just speaking my truth, just like you all.”

The “Lip Gloss” rapper also made news recently for posting and then deleting a picture in which she appeared to be pregnant.

Additional reporting by Biba Adams

