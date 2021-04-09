Rep. McBath pens heartfelt letter to son Jordan after Biden action on gun reform

'This administration is willing to fight to keep all of our families safe.'

Loading the player...

Georgia Congresswoman Lucy McBath penned a touching letter to her son Jordan Davis following President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday of several executive actions aimed at addressing gun violence.

Davis was 17-years-old when he was shot and killed in 2012 by a white man at a Florida convenience store because the teenager’s music was too loud. As theGRIO previously reported, President Biden on Thursday called the culture of gun violence in America an “epidemic and an international embarrassment.”

“It is actually a public health crisis,” he said during remarks at the White House, PEOPLE reports. Greeting the families of gun violence victims and activists, Biden assured them: “We’re absolutely determined to make change.”

Read More: Lucy McBath wins re-election in Georgia’s 6th congressional district

Rep. McBath responded to Biden’s remarks by sharing a heartfelt letter to her late son, noting that the president’s gun reform efforts will help protect children like him.

To my Jordan,



This day.



At the White House. In the Rose Garden.



The President announced actions that will help keep families safe. Actions that will protect children across America.



Children like you.



My dear Jordan, this day is your day. pic.twitter.com/6tmYmsciX8 April 8, 2021

McBath’s message, posted to Twitter on Thursday, reads: “This day. At the White House. In the Rose Garden. The President announced actions that will help keep families safe. Actions that will protect children across America. Children like you. My dear Jordan, this day is your day.”

In 2014, the Florida man convicted of first-degree murder for fatally shooting Davis was sentenced to life in prison without parole. An earlier report on theGRIO noted that a life sentence was mandatory for Michael Dunn after prosecutors did not seek the death penalty.

Dunn was convicted of first-degree murder at a second trial after jurors deadlocked on the charge at his initial trial. Prosecutors say Dunn fired 10 times into a sport utility vehicle carrying Black teenagers in November 2012, killing Davis. At his first trial in February 2014, Dunn was convicted of three counts of attempted second-degree murder for which he already faced at least 60 years. He claimed self-defense.

“3,058 days ago my son was murdered. I cried. I prayed. I picked up the pieces of my life and began to fight for justice,” McBath captioned a photo on Twitter of her embracing her infant son. “Today, I sat at the White House while our President took decisive action to keep our families safe. Jordan – we are winning our fight for gun safety.”

Read More: Biden announces new executive actions on gun control

During his press conference, Biden insisted that “nothing I’m about to recommend in any way impinges on the Second Amendment.”

3,058 days ago my son was murdered.



I cried. I prayed. I picked up the pieces of my life and began to fight for justice.



Today, I sat at the White House while our President took decisive action to keep our families safe.



Jordan – we are winning our fight for gun safety. pic.twitter.com/tKLkg2AZ1I — Lucy McBath (@lucymcbath) April 8, 2021

“It was definitely apparent in the Rose Garden today as he spoke directly to survivors like myself and advocates, he made it clear that this administration is willing to fight to keep all of our families safe,” McBath said in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Thursday.

“In this culture of gun violence which has been building and building for years, it is going to take some time,” she added. “It is not going to happen overnight. Every piece of policy put forth … is building a culture for safer communities.”

McBath continued: “Congress, we are the ones that have to act. We’re the ones that are responsible and accountable for our constituents. So it’s up to us to do right by Americans and put forth these life-saving measures.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

