DMX’s daughter remembers late rapper with touching tribute

'Nothing will ever explain how I feel, how this whole situation feels,' Sasha said of her father.

Loading the player...

DMX’s daughter took to social media to pay tribute to her father.

His daughter Sasha posted to Instagram a tribute to the artist. The rapper passed away last week.

Read More: Kerry Washington catches heat over tweet about DMX, Prince Philip ‘chatting’ in heaven

“Nothing will ever explain how i feel, how this whole situation feels. my twin, i love you. we were the same person as a whole and i’m glad to have been blessed with being your daughter. you were and will be remembered to me as funny, charismatic, emotional, real, understanding, and loving,” Sasha captioned the post on Sunday alongside a plethora of images of the two together.

DMX and his daughter Sasha (Credit: social media/@_sashaaxo)

“Grateful for all those talks that we got to have, i never didn’t learn from you. i’m finally in your city and you not here to experience it with me. i dont have much to say yet, this is all overwhelming but the genuine love i have received helps so much. you was always talking about getting me and my brothers and sisters together and seeing us all in one place, and now we’re gonna do just that,” Sasha continued.

“i know life wasn’t easy and there’s always been so many misconceptions about who the fuck you are but that doesn’t matter because i knew who the fuck you were. you were my father and ain’t shit else matter. i already know everything you would tell me if you were here right now and i know you got me wherever you are in this universe. if it’s one thing i saw you do was be strong no matter what and you was always bouncin back.”

DMX passed away on April 9 in White Plains, New York. His family is preparing for the rapper’s homegoing service but it is unclear if the service will be public.

Rapper DMX makes an appearance on MTV 2 Presents Sucker Free Week on April 6, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

“Your soul and your spirit won’t ever leave the people that you loved/loved you/ and that you touched with your words, especially not to me. you was always so happy to tell people, no matter if it was yo people or random people on the street that i was yo daughter and if they ever saw me to let whoever i was with know who i was, who you were, and that you ain’t play about me,” Sasha continued.

“i wish we had more time and i lost a huge piece of me when you transitioned to peace. i love you forever dad. from your first baby girl. Legends never die rest in eternal paradise dad.”



As reported by theGrio, a new track by the rapper has been released.

Cleopatra Records released the previously recorded track “X Moves,” on April 9, the day DMX died.

An eclectic, energetic collaboration featuring Parliament-Funkadelic bassist Bootsy Collins, progressive rock band Yes guitarist Steve Howe and rock band Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice, “‘X Moves’” shows [DMX] is still one of the most innovative and original hip-hop artists around,” Cleopatra Records founder Brian Perera said in a statement reported by HotNewHipHop.

Read More: New DMX track ‘X Moves’ released as legend passes

Or, as the late rapper put it himself in “X Moves,” “It’s irrelevant how many rhymes you got/You ain’t got what I got/X marks the spot.”

In a tweet about the song’s release, Collins said, “U never know when, (Everythang is as it Should Be) will come into Play! (I haven’t heard the final but his voice alone is worthy)! Bootsy baby!!”

U never know when, (Everythang is as it Should Be) will come into Play! Click here: https://t.co/5zVCgaB2i9 (I haven't heard the final but his voice alone is worthy)! Bootsy baby!!!🤩🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) April 9, 2021

This marked the last official release thus far for the Yonkers, N.Y. rap icon who released his first album It’s Dark and Hell is Hot in 1998. The incendiary hit “Ruff Ryders Anthem” solidified DMX’s place in the New York rap scene and he soon rose to superstar status. He became the first rapper to release two platinum albums in the same year, also putting out his second album Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood.

His next three albums also went platinum.

Additional reporting by Jamal A. Hansberry

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

