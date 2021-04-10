New DMX track ‘X Moves’ released as legend passes

'I make moves to get me where I’m going' the late DMX says in new song 'X Moves,' released just moments before his death.

Cleopatra Records released the previously recorded track “X Moves” Friday, a few hours prior to DMX‘s passing. The rap star died at a White Plains hospital after suffering a heart attack induced by a drug overdose on April 2, according to a story published by the New York Post.

An eclectic, energetic collaboration featuring Parliament-Funkadelic bassist Bootsy Collins, progressive rock band Yes guitarist Steve Howe and rock band Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice, “‘X Moves'” shows [DMX] is still one of the most innovative and original hip-hop artists around,” Cleopatra Records founder Brian Perera said in a statement reported by HotNewHipHop.

Or, as the late rapper put it himself in “X Moves,” “It’s irrelevant how many rhymes you got/You ain’t got what I got/X marks the spot.”

In a tweet about the song’s release, Collins said, “U never know when, (Everythang is as it Should Be) will come into Play! (I haven’t heard the final but his voice alone is worthy)! Bootsy baby!!”

U never know when, (Everythang is as it Should Be) will come into Play! Click here: https://t.co/5zVCgaB2i9 (I haven't heard the final but his voice alone is worthy)! Bootsy baby!!!🤩🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 April 9, 2021

This marked the last official release thus far for the Yonkers, N.Y. rap icon who released his first album It’s Dark and Hell is Hot in 1998. The incendiary hit “Ruff Ryders Anthem” solidified DMX’s place in the New York rap scene and he soon rose to superstar status. He became the first rapper to release two platinum albums in the same year, also putting out his second album Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood. His next three albums also went platinum.

A statement released by the family on Friday read, “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.”

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him,” the statement, shared by People continued. “Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever.”

White Plains Hospital released an additional statement which read, ‘White Plains Hospital extends its deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Simmons, as well as his friends and legions of fans who expressed their unwavering support during this difficult time. Earl Simmons passed away peacefully with family present after suffering a catastrophic cardiac arrest.’

The new single arrives as Def Jam, X’s former label, has come under fire for releasing two new compilations, DMX: The Ruff Ryder and A Dog’s Prayers before his passing, the Post reports.

