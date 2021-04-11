Kerry Washington catches heat over tweet about DMX, Prince Philip ‘chatting’ in heaven

Kerry Washington's tweet meant to honor the late DMX and Prince Philip roused a scandal instead

Loading the player...

In an effort to extend her sympathies for the passings of DMX and Prince Philip with a hint of humor, Twitter took arms against Kerry Washington in defense of the late pair whose deaths occurred just hours apart on Friday.

“Anybody else wondering what DMX and His Royal Highness Prince Philip are chatting about together at the pearly gates?” she wrote in a since deleted tweet. “My love to both their families. May they both Rest in Peace.”

Kerry Washington (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Instead of receiving the Emmy-nominated actress’s words in the lighthearted spirit with which they were intended, many found them gauche and inappropriate for insinuating that these mens’ paths would cross in the afterlife, according to Complex.

Read More: DMX’s ex-wife shares touching tribute to rapper on her 50th birthday

While some of the responses were nearly as benign as Washington’s original message, like one user’s which said “Kerry Washington’s social media manager getting fired :/,” others’ were far more flagrant. Another user wrote “Now we all know they’re not even remotely in the same line. One of them slid down @LilNasX pole to hell and it wasn’t DMX.”

Some were perhaps less colorful, like a user who said “I don’t think… I don’t think they’re together,” and others put it more plainly, like another user whose rebuttal read “Kerry….Phillip is looking up….DMX is looking down……”

Kerry Washington deletes tweet after suggesting that DMX and Prince Philip whose demise were announced today, are both at the same place.



RIP DMX | Rest in peace DMX | Rest in peace Prince Philip pic.twitter.com/YFg92QejwW — Maiestas Ⓜ️ (@Ebenezer_Peegah) April 9, 2021

kerry washington looking at her mentions pic.twitter.com/tuB2UGL6ao — ZÉ TAYLOR (@FATHERBONNET) April 9, 2021

Kerry Washington (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

Some fans, of course, did rally to her rescue, one saying “This wasn’t Kerry Washington this was Olivia Pope,’ another adding “She was just being political correct,” and a more forgiving-though-imaginative user offering “kerry washington was abducted and her twitter account was hacked by her kidnappers yall this is a cry for help i’m telling you LETS WAKE IT UP!”

Read More: Kerry Washington announces ‘Insecure’ directing gig in hilarious IG reel

A statement released by DMX’s family on Friday read, “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.”

DMX (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized,” the statement concluded.

Read More: Fox’s Brian Kilmeade suggests Prince Philip’s death linked to Meghan, Harry interview

Upon the Duke of Edinburgh’s death at age 99, the palace said in a statement, “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” reported by People. The statement continued, “The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

