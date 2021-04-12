Ex-Chiefs coach Britt Reid charged with DWI after crash leaves girl with brain damage

Reid "operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed," per prosecutors in Jackson County, Missouri, on the class D felony charge

Former Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid has finally been charged in the car accident that left a 5-year-old girl critically injured.

Reid, 35, was charged with driving while intoxicated, a felony, on Monday, per ESPN.

Reid “operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed,” per prosecutors in Jackson County, Missouri, on the class D felony charge.

Britt Reid Linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

When Reid’s blood serum was tested that night, his blood alcohol concentration was .113, well above the legal limit of .08, according to ESPN. When talking with investigators, Reid admitted to “two or three drinks” along with Adderall he had a prescription for before he got on the highway.

The outside linebackers coach was placed on administrative leave after the incident, which occurred just three days before the team headed to the Super Bowl. Reid did not re-sign his contract which was up for renewal after the crash nor did he travel with the team to Tampa Bay for the Super Bowl.

The young girl, Ariel Young, is now out of the hospital but has suffered severe brain damage, rendering her unable to walk or talk.

“The hope is that being in a familiar setting will trigger parts of her brain that have not woken up yet,” Tom Porto, the Young family attorney told the Kansas City Star on Monday. “Undoubtedly, her recovery process will continue for a long time, if not indefinitely. It’s heartbreaking and we are not sure what the future holds.”

Reid could face a maximum of seven years in prison if convicted.

A GoFundMe in Young’s name has kept the public updated on her condition.

On March 27, a post on the account read:

“Ariel remains in the hospital, she is getting a little better each day but she still has a long road to recovery. Britt Reid is out everyday living his normal life while she cannot, please don’t let her story be forgotten,” the organizer wrote. “Court will take a long time and we don’t know what will be the outcome of it all. So please keep sharing her story and praying for her and the family. Thank you.”

Via the GoFundMe, Young’s family has raised over $500K for her care.

As per theGrio, Young was hospitalized on Feb. 4, three days before the Chiefs played in Super Bowl LV in Florida.

The Young family’s previous entries asked the public for their prayers and support.

“Hello again, Thank you to everyone who continues to pray for Ariel and support the family in a time like this. She remains in a coma and there are no changes today,” family member Tiffany Verhulst, who organized the GoFundMe for her cousin, Young’s mother, Felicia Miller, wrote on Feb.11.

“I’m hopeful that the next time I update this page it’s with better news. When sending a message to this page if you don’t mind, can you please include where you are from, I’d like to print the messages out and show Ariel one day when she is older so she can see the huge outpouring of love and support she has from all over the world. Thank you all again. Tiffany Verhulst and family.”

Young and a four-year-old child were sitting in a vehicle near Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City when Reid’s car crashed into theirs. The car Young was in stopped to assist a family member’s car that had ran out of gas near I-435 and Stadium Drive. Reid’s Ram Laramie Sport hit both cars.

The other child suffered a concussion, broken nose and has been traumatized by the experience.

Andy Reid, head coach for the Kansas City Chiefs and Britt’s father, released a statement after the incident.

“My heart goes out to all those involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl fighting for her life,” he said to reporters. “I can’t comment on it any more than I am here, so the questions you have, I am going to have to turn those down at the time,” the elder Reid said.

“But just from a human standpoint — man, my heart bleeds for everyone involved in that.”

