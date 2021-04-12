Jordyn Woods gifts boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns portrait of late mother

Jordyn Woods paid tribute to the mother of her NBA-star boyfriend by gifting him a portrait of the matriarch nearly a year after her death of COVID-19.

Woods, 23, commissioned her brother John Woods to paint a portrait of Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns. She presented the finished portrait to the Minnesota Timberwolves center over the weekend and shared the moment with her 11 million Instagram followers. On Saturday, Woods posted a photo of Towns, 25, holding the portrait. “It’s about to be a year since @karltowns lost his queen,” she wrote in the caption.

Jordyn Woods (left) reportedly gifted her boyfriend, Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns (right), a portrait of his late mother, Jacqueline, who died of COVID-19 last year. (Photos by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images and Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

“We loved this young picture of his mom so much and I wanted to do something to honor her,” she continued. “My brother @jwoodzart is one of the most talented people I know and was the only person I trusted to capture her essence. This experience never gets easier, you just get stronger.”

Woods concluded: “Thank you @jwoodzart for being the best brother and artist and thank you @karltowns for always being my rock. Hope you guys are having a blessed weekend!”

Woods’ brother belongs to Jaden Smith’s creative collective MSFTS.

Smith described MSFTS as “a fashion line, but more importantly, it’s a movement,” he told Vogue in an interview last month. “I can tell you so many stories of kids from all over the world that we’ve come together with to design collections. We’ve made things happen…. It’s a real community.”

Meanwhile, Towns thanked Woods in his Instagram Story for the stunning portrait of his mother. He shared a photo of the back of the portrait. “To my King who was raised by a Queen. I love you,” read Woods’ handwritten message.

Cruz-Towns died in April 2020 after weeks-long battle with COVID. She was one of seven lost to coronavirus in the NBA player’s family.

“The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met,” the Towns family wrote in a statement at the time. “Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced.”

Woods’ loving tribute comes weeks after she addressed rumors that Towns had cheated on her, theGRIO reported.

“People really be praying on your downfall,” Woods wrote in her first tweet, followed by: “So crazy how someone can make fake screenshots and send it to blogs and y’all believe it (crying emoji) my relationship is more than solid and I put that on everything.”

According to Us Weekly, the rumors started with “screenshots” on an Instagram account called Gossip of the City. Towns chimed in on the rumor, saying, “A lot of goofies out here with photoshop skills.” He also hinted that there may be wedding bells ringing for the two young lovers.

“So I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else [laughing emoji],” he tweeted. “gtfoh! Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger.”

theGRIO’s Biba Adams contributed to this report.

