Jordyn Woods addresses Karl-Anthony Towns cheating rumors

'So crazy how someone can make fake screenshots and send it to blogs,' she noted on Twitter, 'and y’all believe it.'

On Twitter, model/actress Jordyn Woods recently addressed rumors that her boyfriend, NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns, had cheated on her.

“People really be praying on your downfall,” Woods wrote in her first tweet, followed by: “So crazy how someone can make fake screenshots and send it to blogs and y’all believe it (crying emoji) my relationship is more than solid and I put that on everything.”

Jordyn Woods (left) took to social media to address whispers that her boyfriend, NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns (right), had been unfaithful. (Photos by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET and Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

According to Us Weekly, the rumors started with “screenshots” on an Instagram account called Gossip of the City. However, there are no posts currently on the page.

Towns also chimed in on the rumor, saying, “A lot of goofies out here with photoshop skills.”

People really be praying on your downfall — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) March 18, 2021

So I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else 😂 gtfoh! Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger 🤷🏽‍♂️ March 18, 2021

The Minnesota Timberwolves star also hinted that there may be wedding bells ringing for the two young lovers.

“So I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else [laughing emoji],” he tweeted. “gtfoh! Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger.”

Earlier this month, theGrio reported that Towns sent Woods a bevy of gifts on her late father’s birthday. Among the gifts were an orange Hermès box, a bouquet and several pairs of shoes. She also received even more flowers and a delivery of balloons by a man who read her a poem Towns had written.

The two are longtime friends who confirmed their romantic relationship in September of last year.

A source in an article last month on the gossip website Hollywood Life reported that Towns are Woods are close to becoming engaged.

“This past year, Karl has been through hell and back dealing with family tragedy as well as his own COVID diagnosis and getting hit by a drunk driver,” the site claims, “and through all of that and more, the main thing that has kept him afloat has been Jordyn.”

