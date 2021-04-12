Renée Elise Goldsberry to join MCU with role in ‘She-Hulk’

The 'Hamilton' actress is set to star alongside Tatiana Maslany in the upcoming Marvel series for Disney +.

Renée Elise Goldsberry has been announced as the latest actress to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a role in She-Hulk.

According to Deadline, the Tony-Award-winning actress is slated to costar alongside Tatiana Maslany in the upcoming Marvel series for Disney +. The streaming series is a comedy that follows the story of Jennifer Walters, played by Maslany, who is the cousin of Bruce Banner and shares some of his Hulk superpowers. Ginger Gonzaga was recently cast as Walters’ best friend in the show and Mark Ruffalo will continue his role as Banner.

Goldsberry would play a character referred to as Amelia, although no details have been revealed on her placement in the storyline.

Renee Elise Goldsberry attends the Gotham Independent Film Awards on December 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for IFP)

The She-Hulk series is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao serving as head writer according to Deadline.

Prior to landing the role in the MCU, Goldsberry played Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway musical Hamilton where she earned a Tony Award, Grammy Award, Drama Desk Award, and Lucille Lortel Award for her performance. She also plays one of the leads in Girls5eva, available to stream on Peacock. She joins a handful of Black women in Hollywood who have recently announced new Marvel projects.

As theGrio reported, Alfre Woodard will star in the upcoming highly-anticipated animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur for the Disney Channel, along with Jermaine Fowler.

The series is slated to premiere in 2022, starring actress and singer Diamond White (The Bold and the Beautiful, Disney’s The Lion Guard) as Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl). Woodard has been tapped to play Lunella’s grandmother, Mimi; with Fowler cast as Lunella’s dad, James Jr., according to the press release.

Based on Marvel’s hit comic books, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follow the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.

Alfre Woodard speaks at the 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Teyonah Parris and Wunmi Mosaku have also joined the MCU. In December, theGrio reported Parris will be a part of Captain Marvel 2, set to release in November 2022. She also debuted her character, Monica Rambeau, in Disney+’s Marvel series, WandaVision which was released in January 2021.

Lovecraft Country‘s Mosaku earned a leading role in the upcoming series Loki. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as the title character in the new show, set to debut on Disney+ in May 2021. The show also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant.

According to WRAL, the original series will be “set after Avengers: Endgame, and “will follow the mischievous adventures of Thor’s brother as he is undoubtedly, much to his chagrin, reminded at every turn that he is Thor’s brother.”

This article contains additional reporting from theGrio’s DeMicia Inman and Ny Magee.

