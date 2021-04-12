Tina Knowles-Lawson pays tribute to Richard Lawson on sixth wedding anniversary

The couple showered each other with love on Instagram

On their sixth wedding anniversary, Tina Knowles-Lawson paid tribute to her husband Richard Lawson in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Knowles-Lawson loves using social media to celebrate special occasions, and her wedding anniversary this year has proved to be no exception.

She wrote in her latest post in honor of her husband, Richard, “Six years ago today we got married . We celebrated with the Road Dawgs yesterday! (Right) I have known you for 39 years and you have always been an amazing , compassionate , kind, brilliant man . Full of love and Talent and optimism!”

Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles-Lawson attend the 2019 ESSENCE Festival on July 05, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

“I have learned a lot from you ! The most important lesson is to not take life and my self so seriously! to be free , to laugh , dance , to be silly sometimes , to be human and unapologetic,” she continued. “Thankyou Baby for contributing to my happiness!❤️I love you more each day Happy Anniversary !! @mrrichardlawson.”

Richard himself responded in the comments with a lengthy message from his heart.

He wrote underneath the picture of the couple, “Dear Teene B, 39 years ago, my sister Gwen introduced to one one of the most beautiful woman I had ever met. Breathtaking!!! The thing that was so striking was that your beauty continued to be enhanced by your incredible heart, compassion, empathy, generosity, and philanthropy.”

Opening up about their decades-long relationship before their marriage, he explained, “You were pregnant with Beyoncé at the time and married so my incredible attraction for you then could only live in my fantasy. As we remained friends throughout the years, I took great pleasure in observing you become the ultimate mother, especially for your own daughters, but also for the way you care and nurture woman all over the world. It took 32 years for my attraction for you to come full circle. It was well worth the wait.”

He continued to praise his wife as he finished out his message, writing, “You are a revolutionary, a visionary, an incredible artist, a fashion icon, a leader, a cultural beacon, a hot sexy, ratchet God warrior and only second to God you are my wife. How highly favored am I???”

Many of Knowles-Lawson’ famous friends flooded the comments to congratulate the couple. Octavia Spencer wrote in the comments, “Congratulations! Y’all are goals!” while marketing executive Bozoma Saint John commented, “Sending you all love, and more happiness!!❤️❤️.” La La Anthony posted ‘Happy Anniversary to two people who inspire and show us what love is! Love u 😘😍.

As theGrio reported, the couple got married in the spring of 2015, five months after Knowles-Lawson’s daughter Solange tied the knot.

