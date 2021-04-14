LisaRaye, Da Brat seemingly end feud with tearful embrace at birthday party

The heartfelt reunion was shared on Jermaine Dupri's Instagram stories

Loading the player...

In an emotional video, LisaRaye McCoy and Da Brat seemingly end their feud with a tearful embrace at Da Brat’s recent birthday party.

As theGrio previously reported, LisaRaye and Da Brat stopped speaking to each other at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to months-long almost radio silence between the siblings. Now, it seems the sisters have finally buried the hatchet, ending their feud in a video from Da Brat’s birthday party.

Da Brat and Lisa Raye at Liaison Lounge on September 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

Read More: LisaRaye explains defense of toaster comments, says she’s not a ‘colorist’

In the video from Jermaine Dupri‘s Instagram story, Da Brat and LisaRaye pulled each other in for a tearful hug. In the video, Da Brat can be seen saying to the party attendees, “This is too much for me,” while holding back tears.

As theGrio reported last September, Da Brat surprised her sister on the FOX SOUL show, Cocktails with Queens. In a tense exchange, LisaRaye called out her sister on air and told her co-hosts, Vivica A. Fox, Syleena Johnson, and Claudia Jordan, that she felt hurt by her sister.

Da Brat told her sister on air, “Punk, you know how much I love you. You know how much you mean to me. You know since I was a child you’ve always been there. You always gave me good advice.”

In the exchange, LisaRaye shared that she had been trying for months to reconnect with her sister, telling her co-hosts that she just wanted to hear that she was happy.

She explained, “I just wanted to know that you’re happy. And I just did not just want to hear it from the blogs, and from the interviews of people asking me questions and I didn’t know what to say because I didn’t hear it from you. And I got to see it some place else and so I’m hurt…that’s what I am.”

Read More: LisaRaye calls out sister Da Brat on air: ‘Y’all don’t know s—t’

LisaRaye of course was referring to Da Brat’s new relationship with her girlfriend, Jesseca Dupart. The couple went Instagram official in March of 2020, right when the global pandemic began.

Opening up about her relationship on Twitter, Da Brat wrote at the time, “Never have I EVER. Needless to say… I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match who handles some things differently than I do. Thank you baby for far more than this incredible birthday…”

Never have I EVER. Needless to say… I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match who handles some things differently than I do. Thank you baby for far more than this incredible birthday… https://t.co/D0MffqughE — Shawntae Harris (@sosobrat) March 26, 2020

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

