Baylor, coach reject car dealer’s gift after ‘out of hood’ comment

The Jeep was set to be donated to Baylor University for men's basketball coach Scott Drew to use next year. Then came Ted Teague's words.

Loading the player...

Baylor University and its men’s basketball team’s head coach have refused to accept a vehicle wrapped with the school’s national championship logo after comments made by the general manager of the gifting dealership.

The specially customized Jeep Wrangler was driven through the city of Waco, Texas in a parade celebrating the team’s April 5th triumph over Gonzaga University in the NCAA national tournament championship. The truck was set to be donated to Baylor for head coach Scott Drew to use next year.

Head coach Scott Drew of the Baylor Bears addresses the crowd after winning the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The win over Gonzaga was Baylor University’s first national men’s basketball title.

However, on Tuesday, in live on-air remarks with a local TV outlet, Ted Teague, the general manager of the Allen Samuels Auto Group dealership in Waco, commented that Drew could use the truck to “recruit, pull some people out of the ‘hood.”

this man knows he done messed up pic.twitter.com/82uBmQZjYp — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 15, 2021

According to The Waco Tribune-Herald, immediately following his remarks, Teague’s facial expression indicated that he recognized his remark was inappropriate. He apologized the next day.

“As the word came out of my mouth, I instantly knew it was the absolute wrong word,” Teague said in his statement. “I know that I disrespected a countless number of people within our amazing Waco community, and beyond. I am deeply disappointed and saddened by my actions and offer each of you my most sincere apologies.”

A joint statement from Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades and Head Coach Scott Drew ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kwcsX98TM4 — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) April 14, 2021

Still, Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades and Coach drew issued a joint statement yesterday in response to Teague’s comments.

“His remarks do not align with our institutional values or the culture of our athletic programs,” it read. “We can confirm we are not accepting the Jeep driven in the parade on Tuesday. As a department, we are committed to recruiting a diverse group of student-athletes, coaches, and staff, all of whom are valued members of our community.”

Baylor University is a nationally-ranked Christian university in Waco with more than 16,000 students.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

