Janet Hubert to recur on TBS’ ‘The Last O.G.’

The former 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' star now has a recurring role on the Tracy Morgan sitcom

Loading the player...

Famed television actress Janet Hubert, popular for her role as the original Aunt Vivian on classic 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is returning to the silver screen with a recurring role.

Read More: Janet Hubert slams Lori Loughlin prison release: ‘to be white, blonde and privileged’

Deadline reported Hubert will join the cast of the TBS comedy, The Last O.G. starring comedians Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish. The show, co-created and executive produced by Jordan Peele, follows Morgan’s character as he returns to an evolved society after serving a 15-year prison stint. The series first premiered in 2018 and has been renewed for a fourth season.

According to the outlet, Hubert will play Miss May Miller, the friend of another character, Roberta, played by Anna Maria Horsford. During their weekly game of bid whist they opine on the main character’s goal to bring positive change to his community.

As theGrio reported during a February interview with PopViewers, Hubert discussed her Hollywood journey, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and opens up about “contemplating suicide” after her exit.

(TBS)

Hubert opens up about the audition process for The Fresh Prince. When PopViewers host Chris Witherspoon asked Hubert if she knew the role was hers, she reveals to Witherspoon, “No, I didn’t want it! I didn’t want it because I knew I was not what they were looking for.”

She cheekily explained, “So sometimes when you think you know something…you don’t know sh-t!”

She says she was not even nervous when she was flown out to “test” for the role, saying, “I did not even try, and they said to me, ‘It was not what you did with the lines, it’s what you did in between the lines.’”

Read More: Janet Hubert joins Will Smith, ‘Fresh Prince’ cast for HBO Max reunion

In a 2018 interview with theGrio, Morgan shared what fans could expect from The Last O.G.

“It’s refreshing. You can expect a little bit of everything,” Morgan said then. “Drama, comedy, you know what it is. It’s part of my life. You can expect truth. That’s what Richard Pryor gave me.”

He continued, “If you don’t laugh, you’re gonna cry. Don’t ever take life too seriously or you will never get out alive. That’s my advice to young people.”

Tracy Morgan attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe® Awards on February 28, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association)

The series earned Haddish the 2018 BET Award for Best Actress. Overall, the show has been nominated for multiple Black Reel Awards, an N.A.A.C.P. Image Award, a People’s Choice Award, and a Shorty Award.

In Oct. 2020, Deadline reported The Last O.G. was renewed for a fourth season.

“I am so excited that we get to make another season of The Last O.G.,” said Morgan. “All I ever want to do is try and bring joy to people which is hard right now, but I appreciate that we will have the chance to go back to work and do what we can to make the world a little brighter.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

