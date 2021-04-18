3 adults fatally shot in Austin, no suspect in custody

Three people were fatally shot in Austin on Sunday and no suspects are in custody, emergency responders said.

The Austin-Travis County EMS said it has received no reports of other victims. EMS spokeswoman Capt. Christa Stedman said early Sunday afternoon that it was still an active scene and no arrests have been made.

BREAKING: Austin police and medics confirm a shooting in Northwest Austin near the Arboretum in what has been described as “active shooting situation.” Preliminary reports are that they anticipate fatalities and that suspect is at large. Very active scene. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) April 18, 2021

She said the first 911 call came in at 11:44 a.m. and that three adults were fatally shot.

Police said on Twitter that they were on the scene of an active shooting and asked nearby residents to shelter in place and avoid the area.

Images from the scene showed a large presence of emergency responders.

Steadman said she did not know the exact location where the three people were killed. She said they responded to an area that included a strip mall, several retail stores with a large apartment complex behind it.

