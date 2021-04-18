Mickey Guyton becomes first Black woman to host ACM Awards

"We're here" Mickey Guyton said

Loading the player...

Mickey Guyton made country music history for the second time after becoming the first Black solo female artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country music category, by becoming the Academy of Country Music Awards‘ first Black woman host on Sunday, according to NBC News.

“My hopes are to bring positive light and love and acceptance to this job,” Guyton told NBC.

In this image released on April 18, Mickey Guyton speaks onstage at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ryman Auditorium on April 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

Guyton made good on her promise to offer the audience a good performance and many wardrobe changes as she gracefully embraced her first gig as an award show host, relying on the support of industry legend Keith Urban.

“You know, Keith Urban is from Australia and he had an affinity for country music,” she said. “I’m sure when he first started he wasn’t getting the most welcoming arms and now he’s here. He’s using his platform to uplift me, and that means so much.”

Read More: Mickey Guyton is first Black woman to host Academy of Country Music Awards

After Lil Nas X‘s “Old Town Road” reached No. 19 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and was removed for not representing the genre, according to Rolling Stone, a certain disparity in the world of country music was emphasized to the world.

Country music also looks like this – here are a few artists whose stories and songs you should check out. 🤍 #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/9Aay9MlvO4 — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) April 14, 2021

“Well, a lot of people, especially today, are only seeing Lil Nas X or think that country music is just white guys, beers and trucks, and that is not the case,” Guyton said. “There’s all types of country music. There have been a lot of Black people in country music pounding the pavement for a very long time.”

Guyton longs to disprove antiquated stereotypes and other misguided notions by demonstrating that Black artists can “sing country, pursue it and love it, too.”

Read More: Lil Nas X’s dad defends him from attacks about mother’s addiction

Guyton, aware of the power she possess as a public figure, uses her platform to project her voice directly to the many underrepresented women of the world. “So often, we’ve grown up — especially young little Black girls who have grown up not loving themselves because we didn’t see ourselves in anything. Now we’re seeing ourselves,” she said.

Mickey Guyton (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Love & Acceptance)

Channeling the spirits and successes of her idols LeAnn Rimes, Whitney Houston, CeCe Winans and her all-time favorite, Dolly Parton, Guyton follows in the footsteps of talented, pioneering women who used music as a muse for creation and a means for change.

“I mean, Dolly Parton is a national treasure, an international treasure in my personal opinion, and she’s been preaching love and acceptance way before it was the thing to do,” she said. “She loved her big boobs, and as much as people talk about that, she was like, ‘I am who I am and you’re going to take it or leave it,’ and she is that person to this day.”

“She really does stand by her truth, and she thinks that Black lives matter, and she is all things great and I just love her,” she added.

Read More: Kehlani opens up about her sexuality and privilege in the music industry

Mickey Guyton is ✨ glowing ✨ at the #ACMAwards! pic.twitter.com/8ZZ6ZhR6sS — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 18, 2021

Guyton’s message for Sunday evening was put quite simply, “We’re here.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

