Scottie Pippen’s son Antron dies at 33: ‘I’m heartbroken’

Pippen remembered Antron as someone who "stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became."

NBA legend Scottie Pippen is mourning the death of his first-born son Antron who has died at the age of 33.

Pippen shared the devastating news on social media that Antron died on Sunday. His eldest child suffered from chronic asthma, but no official cause of death has yet been given.

(Credit: Antron Pippen)

“I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game. Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA,” the post began.

Pippen, whose legendary career in the NBA included winning six championship rings with the Chicago Bulls, went on to describe the resiliency of his son’s spirit.

“He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became,” Pippen continued.

Pippen asked his fans, supporters and the public to keep his loved ones in their thoughts.

“Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again,” the caption concluded.

Antron was born on December 29, 1987, to Pippen and his ex-wife Karen McCollum who were married between 1988 and 1990, according to Marie Claire. He was very close to his mother, often giving her shout-outs on social media.

Last May, he saluted her in a Mother’s Day post.

“Happy mothers day to all the mothers out there, especially mine been holding me down thru thick n thin never gave up on me….love u mommy,” he wrote.

Antron, the eldest of Pippen’s seven children, followed in his father’s footsteps by playing basketball for Texas A&M International University and South Georgia Technical College. SGT offered their condolences.

“The Jets family was saddened to learn of the death of one of our former players, Antron Pippen. His family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers. Antron was a Jet during the 2006-2007 season. #Jetfamily #SGTCJets,” the post read.

The Jets family was saddened to learn of the death of one of our former players, Antron Pippen. His family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers. Antron was a Jet during the 2006-2007 season. #Jetfamily #SGTCJets pic.twitter.com/gAiXCr72z2 — SGTC Jets (@SGTCJets) April 19, 2021

At the time of his untimely death, he was playing for a local basketball team in Atlanta and worked as a machine technician for a lab.

Sadly, this is not the first loss of a child for Pippen. His daughter Tyler died within days of her birth on July 20, 1994. Her twin Taylor survived, who is now 26 years old.

Pippen shares sons Scotty Pippen Jr., 19, Preston Pippen, 18, Justin Pippen, 14, and daughter Sophia Pippen, 12 with his estranged wife, Larsa Pippen. Last week, Pippen Jr. who is a Vanderbilt sophomore guard declared himself for the NBA draft.

“We all have dreams and I am ready to pursue mine,” Pippen wrote on Twitter.

Pippen Jr. has not yet commented on his older brother’s death.

