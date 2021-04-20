‘Pose’ to be honored at Human Rights Campaign’s virtual event Time for Equality Live

The FX series is prepping to air its third and final season this spring

As the hit series Pose prepares to air its third and final season, the Human Rights Campaign has announced plans to honor the show at its virtual event, Time for Equality Live.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), which is the “nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) civil rights organization,” will host the major national event on Thursday, April 22. Time for Equality Live “will mark the first 100 days of the pro-equality Biden-Harris Administration and demonstrate HRC’s renewed push to fight to ensure equal rights for the LGBTQ community.”

HRC also announced they will be honoring Pose with the National Visibility & Impact Award, a little less than a month before the premiere of the show’s third season.

(L-R) Charlayne Woodard, Angelica Ross, Angel Bismark Curiel, Mj Rodriguez, Dyllón Burnside, and Indya Moore attend the red carpet event for FX’s “Pose” at Pacific Design Center on August 09, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David announced the special honor in an official statement. He shared, “As ‘Pose’ enters its final season, we at the Human Rights Campaign could not be prouder to honor this incredible show, cast and crew, and to thank them for the visibility they have brought to the LGBTQ community, particularly Black and Latinx trans women.”

“Pose’ has broken barriers since episode one, making it the perfect recipient for our National Visibility and Impact Award at our ‘Time for Equality’ event,” David continued. “Together, we will celebrate this groundbreaking show while marking the progress our community has made under the Biden-Harris administration and reminding us of the critical, life-saving work we must advance for LGBTQ people to be treated equally under law and in life.”

MJ Rodriguez, one of the talented stars of the show, also shared an official statement in regards to the special award.

She explained “It’s an honor to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign for our work on ‘Pose. Acting in a show that tells the story of so many incredible Black and Latinx transgender women like me has been an incredibly rewarding experience, as has hearing from viewers about the effect the show has had.”

“‘Pose’ will always have a special place in the hearts and minds of everyone the show has impacted,” Rodriguez continued. “Our hope is that this marks the beginning of a new era of inclusion of LGBTQ storylines on television.”

As theGrio previously reported, Pose dropped the trailer for its third season last week. For more information on HRC and Time For Equality Live, head to their official website, here.

