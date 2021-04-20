Swae Lee says he ‘doesn’t know how to deal with’ brother allegedly killing stepdad

“I have three brothers. Allegedly, the police say my youngest brother, he shot my dad, killed my dad. It’s unbelievable," said Swae Lee

Swae Lee is opening up about a horrific family tragedy.

On the recent premiere of his Snapchat series Swae Meets World, the Grammy-nominated rapper opened up about the fatal shooting of his stepfather. His half-brother Michael Sullivan is the alleged shooter in the crime.

Swae Lee, whose real name is Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown, makes up half of the rap duo Rae Sremmurd with his brother Slim Jxmmi. Their half-brother Sullivan, 19, is facing charges for the fatal, Jan. 6, 2020 shooting, per The Jasmine Brand.

“I have three brothers. Allegedly, the police say my youngest brother, he shot my dad, killed my dad. It’s unbelievable, you can’t even imagine. It’s like something out of a movie. I’m still dealing with it. I don’t even know how to deal with it all the way completely,” said Swae Lee at the top of the six-minute video.

“I gotta go to Mississippi too though ’cause I gotta visit my dad. You know what I’m saying, visit the gravesite.”

“Now I gotta deal with it and move forward,” said the rapper.

Sullivan is the only suspect in his biological father Floyd Sullivan’s murder. His mother Bernadette Walker said her son suffered from schizoaffective disorder and she thinks he stopped taking his meds before moving in with his father.

As theGrio previously reported, Sullivan was held on a psychiatric hold at the time of his father’s death. Walker spoke to People in January and shared that she could’ve easily been a victim of her son.

“I’m not going to say that, ‘Something like this was unexpected,’” Walker said. “Of course even though it wasn’t unexpected, you still don’t expect it. He has threatened me multiple times. This very well could’ve been me. He has shot guns more than once.”

Walker, 46, further claimed that father and son had a “complicated” relationship. She wanted Floyd to get through to his son.

“But I think Floyd carried on with his own life and Michael just didn’t understand. It’s very complicated,” she said.

Walker added that her son would often simply act without reason which could lead to violence.

“He was aggressive when he was off his meds, so it could’ve been as simple as asking him to do something that could’ve set him off,” she said.

According to TMZ, the indictment was handed out after evidence was presented. Sullivan is facing life in the Lee County, MS crime.

theGrio’s Stephanie Guerilus contributed to this report.

