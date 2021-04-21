Darnella Frazier says she ‘cried so hard’ at Chauvin verdict

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the teen who filmed Floyd's murder wrote "I just cried so hard. This last hour my heart was beating so fast."

The teenage girl who filmed the murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020 is being hailed as a hero for posting the footage that led to a global outcry against police brutality and undoubtedly contributed to achieving a guilty verdict.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Darnella Frazier wrote “I just cried so hard. This last hour my heart was beating so fast, I was so anxious, anxiety [busting] through the roof. But to know GUILTY ON ALL 3 CHARGES!!!”

Darnella Frazier (center), the teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd last May, is being hailed as a hero for posting the footage that undoubtedly contributed to achieving a guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin. (Court TV)

She added “THANK YOU” in all caps, four times, and dozens of emoji’s including prayer hands, hearts and fists of solidarity.

“George Floyd we did it!!” Frazier concluded her Facebook post. “Justice has been served.”

Frazier’s footage of Floyd’s death under Derek Chauvin’s knee was pivotal in the case to convict him. In her emotional testimony, Frazier told jurors there were “nights I stayed up apologizing and apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life.”

Frazier, now 18, has attempted to stay out of the spotlight since capturing the historic encounter on tape. However, last year, she accepted a Benenson Courage Award from PEN America, which was presented to her in a virtual ceremony by Spike Lee.

“I never would imagine out of my whole 17 years of living that this will be me,” Frazier said at the time. “It’s just a lot to take in.”

Pete Souza, the former official photographer of the White House during President Barack Obama‘s years there, was one of many who thanked Frazier for her courage yesterday.

“Darnella Frazier demonstrated courage and perseverance in filming what she knew was wrong,” Souza wrote on Twitter. “This verdict does not happen without her. Thank you Darnella; you have changed our country forever.”

She also received praise from Oprah Winfrey, who said, in part, on Instagram, “I’m grateful to the witnesses for their testimonies. Grateful to Darnella Frazier. Grateful to every Juror for seeing and acknowledging what the world saw on that tape. Thank you, God, for real!”

