Michael B. Jordan explains why he went public with Lori Harvey romance

The actor tells People he is "extremely happy" with his relationship

Loading the player...

In a new interview with People Magazine, Michael B. Jordan opens up about why he went public with his relationship with Lori Harvey.

As theGrio has previously reported, Jordan and Harvey took to social media to announce their relationship at the beginning of 2021. From glamorous winter trips to romantic tropical getaways, the couple has let their followers into their passionate romance, and fans seemingly can’t get enough.

Jordan recently sat down with People Magazine, and shed some light on exactly why he chose to make such a personal relationship public to his millions of fans.

Michael B. Jordan Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Creative Artists Agency Lori Harvey Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Read More: Steve Harvey says he ‘can’t find nothing wrong’ with Michael B. Jordan

In this week’s issue of People, the actor explains, “I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on…I am extremely happy.”

The Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse actor also explains that his many years of experience in the public eye ultimately led to his decision. He shares, “I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we’re in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work.”

Michael B. Jordan attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Jordan was recently on the cover of Men’s Health, where he also spoke to why he is choosing to open up his private life after so many years. He told the magazine, “People that know me know my heart. But people that know me for my work . . . they know what I allow them to know. The fact that I’ve been so closed off about a lot of parts of my life was a personal choice. As I’ve gotten older and a little more mature and comfortable in my own skin, I’ve become less concerned about it.”

Harvey’s stepfather, legendary TV host, and comedian Steve Harvey, has made several comments about Michael B. Jordan, publicly giving the actor his stamp of approval. As theGrio previously reported, Harvey spoke on his stepdaughter’s relationship in a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

He told DeGeneres, “You know what, I have tried not to like him. I have tried to find something wrong with him that I could dig in and go — ’cause I done got rid of all of ’em. All of ’em. Some of them snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to, but this guy, is such a good guy, man.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

