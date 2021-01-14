Michael B. Jordan posts sweet birthday tribute for girlfriend Lori Harvey

The exchange comes just days after Jordan and Harvey confirmed their relationship in mutual posts.

People magazine’s current “Sexiest Man Alive” Michael B. Jordan posted a sweet message to his girlfriend, model Lori Harvey, on her 24th birthday.

The actor commented on Harvey’s Instagram post Wednesday in which she shared three photos of herself dressed in a Vivienne Westwood corset and sheer white leggings, her hair pulled into a super-long braided ponytail.

Popular actor Michael B. Jordan posted a sweet Instagram message to model Lori Harvey, his recently-revealed girlfriend, on her 24th birthday. (Photos by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET and Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Beautycon)

The photos were simply captioned with “24” and a birthday cake emoji.

The Black Panther star commented, “Gimmie!!” and “Sheesh!!” with two emoji. He also called Harvey by his apparent pet name for her, writing, “Happy Birthday Turtle!!”

She responded, “Thank you nugget.”

The adorable exchange comes just days after the couple confirmed their relationship in mutual posts of each other on the photo-sharing social media site.

He also posted his own note to her on IG captioned “10:10 HBD,” followed by a turtle emoji and #24.

On Sunday, Jordan shared two pictures of himself and Harvey with no caption. Harvey shared a collage of two similar photos with a brown heart as her caption.

The tender pics were captured by photographer Leo Volcy.

Harvey’s celebrity friends also wished her a happy birthday on her post, along with thousands of fans. The post has been liked more than half a million times.

Rappers Saweetie and Yung Miami were among those writing salutations, along with actress-TV personality Lala Anthony and model Ashley Graham.

Rumors had swirled around a Jordan and Harvey romance since Thanksgiving, when they were photographed getting off a flight to Atlanta together. Clad in masks, the pair exited the flight on the tarmac to a waiting car.

They were also photographed in Utah in December, where they reportedly spent New Year’s Eve snowboarding. A new video of the couple frolicking in the snow is making the rounds on Twitter.

Jordan, the 33-year-old rising star, has been notoriously private about his love life, which makes his relationship with Harvey, 24, quite different: She has been public with most of her past relationships.

A source told People the two “wanted to get to know each other in private.”

