Michael B. Jordan explains why he’s sharing more of his personal life

The actor who usually keeps his personal life on the hush got real with Men's Health magazine

Michael B. Jordan is opening up to Men’s Health.

The 32-year-old actor who usually keeps his personal life on the hush, got real with the men’s magazine. The publication released the story on Wednesday.

Jordan has been acting since he was a child in the late 90s, including his career-making run as Wallace, the doomed young drug dealer on the HBO classic show The Wire. He says initially he was upset about unsolicited opinions and it caused him to shy away from being open.

“For all the success that I’ve had, there’s going to be negative reactions and opinions thrown at me. That just comes with it. When you’re younger, you’re just frustrated, but when you start to realize that this is what it is, you start to understand,” said the Black Panther star.

He adds that he has decided to just be unapologetic and more open because he’ll never please everyone.

“I’m never going to make everybody happy. People are always going to have their opinions about me. People can make up something completely false that has no f—- substance or anything, and there’s going to be 100,000 people that are going to believe it and that’s going to be their opinion of me. I can’t do anything about that, and I’ve just got to accept that and keep moving in my purpose.”

Jordan added, “People that know me know my heart. But people that know me for my work . . . they know what I allow them to know. The fact that I’ve been so closed off about a lot of parts of my life was a personal choice. As I’ve gotten older and a little more mature and comfortable in my own skin, I’ve become less concerned about it.”

The actor has definitely opened up more about his private life.

As reported by theGrio, he recently went public with girlfriend Lori Harvey.

Jordan is not holding back his love for his girlfriend who has reportedly dated Future, Diddy, soccer star Memphis Depay and Trey Songz while Jordan has kept his prior relationships very quiet.

The two made their romance public at the top of the new year with Instagram posts sharing their affection for each other. Recently, the couple trended on Valentine’s Day after the Black Panther actor’s extravagant gift to the lady in his life. theGrio reported Jordan rented out an aquarium for a romantic dinner with lavish decor.

He also gifted the socialite a private tour of the facility, a stuffed animal, and stock in the high-end luxury label Hermès.

The couple seem unaffected by critics of their relationship, one of whom is New Orleans rapper Boosie.

After their romantic holiday, Boosie joined VladTV to discuss the relationship, which he doesn’t agree with. As theGrio reported, in a viral clip, the “Wipe Me Down” rapper shared his opinion on the couple, calling Jordan a “simp” for his courtship of the 24-year-old.

“I think we need to stop giving the woman the power with situations like this. Girls keep saying it’s ‘goals,’” he said. “We gotta start giving the bachelors, the men, who running through women like this, the credit.”

Even after pushback on social media from users critiquing the Baton Rouge artist’s misogynistic commentary, he doubled down. The rapper followed up on his first comments with another statement about Harvey and Jordan’s budding relationship, according to theGrio.

Additional reporting by Ny Magee and Jared Alexander

