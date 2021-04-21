Prince Harry returns to US after meeting only once with William, Charles: report

The timing of Harry's return raises speculations that the family feud has remained unresolved between him, his brother, and his father.

Prince Harry has returned home to California from London this week following the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, opting not to stay in the UK for the Queen’s birthday today.

Sources reveal that on Thursday, the Duke of Sussex, 36, flew into a private terminal at LAX – reserved for the rich and famous – on a flight from London Heathrow shortly after 1:30 pm local time.

The timing of Harry’s return, only 24 hours before his grandmother’s birthday, seemingly substantiated speculations that the Windsors’ family feud has remained unresolved despite the Duke seeing his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William for the first time since his explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

As theGrio reported, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, passed away at 99 earlier this month. Shortly thereafter, Harry released an official statement on the loss of his grandfather.

“My grandfather was a man of service, honour, and great humour,” Prince Harry shared in his heartfelt statement. “He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next.”

He continued, speaking to his grandfather’s personality, saying, “He will be remembered as the longest-reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end.”

“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’,” he continued.

“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks to the media at Windsor Castle following the birth of his son on May 06, 2019 in Windsor, United Kingdom. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a baby boy weighing 7lbs 3oz at 05:26 BST. (Photo by Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

When the cat’s away

Despite his devastating loss, perhaps it should come as no surprise that the Duke rushed back home given that police have been called to the Montecito, California residence he shares with his wife Meghan Markle a whopping nine times over a span of many months.

The Daily News reports that officers were called four times during their first month living in the home, including three times for “alarm activations” and the other by phone request, according to citing data obtained under Freedom of Information laws.

Last August, police arrived at the residence for a “miscellaneous priority incident” and again in November and February 2021 for alarm activations.

Last month, theGrio reported that a 37-year-old man named Nickolas Brooks was arrested in December after invading the couple’s property twice. According to sources, Brooks drove from Ohio to California, but it was unclear why he visited the home or whether the couple was present at the time.

he Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco RABAT, MOROCCO – FEBRUARY 25: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk through the walled public Andalusian Gardens which has exotic plants, flowers and fruit trees during a visit on February 25, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga – Pool/Getty Images)

He was charged with one count of misdemeanor trespassing. The call was listed under “Property Crimes.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their $14.65 million home with their 1-year-old son Archie in July 2020, after living in the $18 million Los Angeles mansion of producer Tyler Perry. The couple also briefly lived in Vancouver after announcing they were stepping down from their senior roles with the royal family.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes told PEOPLE in August 2020, “They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family.”

Hello! reported in the same month that the neighborhood is “renowned for its secluded hillside estates that promise the utmost privacy, and thus have attracted a whole host of celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise, and Ellen DeGeneres, who own homes there.”

