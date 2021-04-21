Swizz Beatz has asked Kanye West to appear at DMX memorial: report

The memorial service is set to happen at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 24th

Kanye West may make an appearance at DMX’s memorial as requested by super-producer Swizz Beatz.

According to Page Six, Swizz Beatz has reached out to his good friend and fellow rapper/producer to appear at DMX’s memorial service set to happen at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 24th. Due to COVID-19, it will not be open to the public but is expected to be star-studded and include his family.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 28: DMX performs at Masters Of Ceremony 2019 at Barclays Center on June 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

DMX, real name Earl Simmons, delivered a prayer in May 2019 at West’s infamous Sunday Service, a series of events that features a combination of worship and prayer.

Known for his strong faith in God, DMX spoke to GQ back in 2019 about why he ends his concerts and performances in prayer.

“I end my show with a prayer onstage. And I’d say maybe 65 percent of the time that I get onstage, I’m so emotionally overwhelmed, I just break down. Sometimes it’s leaving the stage, it’s just like, ‘Get me to my dressing room. I don’t want people to see me like this.’ I just take a minute for myself and just, I thank Him, I praise Him. And I’m like, ‘Thank you, thank you.’ I’m like, ‘Who am I to deserve this?’ We all bleed the same blood.”

The rapper passed away on April 2nd from a heart attack. He was 50-years-old and leaves behind his mother and 15 children.

As per theGrio, his fiancé, Desiree Lindstrom, publicly mourned the loss of beloved rapper DMX in a touching tribute.

“The first night we met and you held me close. I knew I would never let go. I was lost in you and nothing else mattered. My best friend, my baby, my love…truly my everything,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the loving pair.

“Thank you for us. Thank you for Exodus,” she said, mentioning their 4-year-old son. “Thank you God for Earl Simmons…forever X.”

Shortly after his death, Lindstrom reportedly tattooed DMX’s signature stylized “X” and the words “Dog Love” on her forearm at famed parlor Black Ink.

“I feel honored to be able to do this memorial but also saddened,” Black Ink Crew artist Krystal Kills wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of her work. “Your light was unmatchable.”

(Credit: KRYSTAL KILLS/INSTAGRAM)

“@desi123love I pray you find your way through these dark times, and remember the love you had for each other will forever be untethered,” Kills continued. “I’m glad I got to witness it.”

“The world lost an icon but also a great father. Praying for your family. REST IN POWER DMX. Thanks for inspiring us, and giving Yonkers a voice. 🕊🙏🏽 You moved the world and left your mark. 🙅🏽‍♀️ The city misses you. #doglove #dmx #ripdmx#ruffryders,” she added.

Additional reporting by Jamal A. Hansberry

