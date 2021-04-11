DMX’s ex-wife shares touching tribute to rapper on her 50th birthday

'I know today is my day, but I also understand that God is love.'

Tashera Simmons, the ex-wife of the late rapper DMX, posted a heartwarming letter to Instagram memorializing her ex-husband on her 50th birthday on Saturday.

“Happy 50th birthday to me. 😢💔,” Simmons wrote, a video montage of photos taken throughout her life accompanying her tender words, reported Entertainment Tonight. “With much prayer, pulling. Crying and a roller coaster of emotions. I couldn’t bring myself to just celebrate and close the last 50yrs of my life with out celebrating the life of one of thee most important person in the world to me, my Ex-husband.”

“I know today is my day,” she said. “But I also understand that God is love.”

“I celebrate my life today grateful to God for the 50 years He has given me. But now I also celebrate my ex-husband, my best friend, my spiritual partner, my mentor. But I also thank God for his life and his peace. And his journey and his life lessons that were passed on and that will live on for generations to come,” she said.

DMX, his son Xavier (right), godson Jevon (left) and producer/ex-wife Tashera Simmons (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Simmons thanked God for her “journey,” including “the hurt, the pain, the triumph, the resistance, the resilience, the learning lessons, the relationships, the power.”

DMX and Simmons, per ET, remained friends after splitting in 2010. They have four children together–Xavier, Tacoma, Praise Mary Ella and Sean.

theGRIO previously reported the music world went into mourning after DMX’s death at the age of 50 was announced Friday. The “Ruff Ryders” rapper suffered a heart attack that was triggered by an overdose. He died at White Plains Hospital in New York after having spent days on life support. News of the death triggered a heartwarming response on social media from celebs and fans alike. Stories and images were shared in DMX’s honor.

The tragic passing also led many on social media to invoke the memory of Aaliyah and the special friendship the two icons had. Aaliyah’s mother, Diane Haughton, joined in on the loss that is being reverberated among DMX’s family, peers and fans.

“Earl, you had and still have a heart of gold,” read Haughton’s statement on Aaliyah’s Instagram. “You and Baby Girl will meet again with all the beautiful people we have lost. Will never forget your kindness. NEVER! Blessings to your family! Eternally!”

In a statement released by DMX’s family after his passing on Friday, they said “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.”

Tashera Simmons and DMX (Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized,” the statement concluded.

“White Plains Hospital extends its deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Simmons, as well as his friends and legions of fans who expressed their unwavering support during this difficult time,” officials at the hospital said in statement. “Earl Simmons passed away peacefully with family present after suffering a catastrophic cardiac arrest.”

This article contains additional reporting from theGrio’s DeMicia Inman and Stephanie Guerilus.

