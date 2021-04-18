DMX’s fiancé pens touching tribute after silence

"My best friend, my baby, my love...truly my everything," said Desiree Lindstrom

For the first time since her late fiancé’s death, Desiree Lindstrom publicly mourned the loss of beloved rapper DMX in a touching tribute, reported PEOPLE.

“The first night we met and you held me close. I knew I would never let go. I was lost in you and nothing else mattered. My best friend, my baby, my love…truly my everything,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the loving pair.

“Thank you for us. Thank you for Exodus,” she said, mentioning their 4-year-old son. “Thank you God for Earl Simmons…forever X.”

DMX and Desiree Lindstrom (Credit: DESIREE LINDSTROM/INSTAGRAM)

Shortly after his death, Lindstrom reportedly tattooed DMX’s signature stylized “X” and the words “Dog Love” on her forearm at famed parlor Black Ink.

“I feel honored to be able to do this memorial but also saddened,” Black Ink Crew artist Krystal Kills wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of her work. “Your light was unmatchable.”

“@desi123love I pray you find your way through these dark times, and remember the love you had for each other will forever be untethered,” Kills continued. “I’m glad I got to witness it.”

“The world lost an icon but also a great father. Praying for your family. REST IN POWER DMX. Thanks for inspiring us, and giving Yonkers a voice. 🕊🙏🏽 You moved the world and left your mark. 🙅🏽‍♀️ The city misses you. #doglove #dmx #ripdmx#ruffryders,” she added.

(Credit: KRYSTAL KILLS/INSTAGRAM)

A memorial service will be held in DMX’s honor at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 24, according to the rapper’s manager Steve Rifkind, per Deadline. The event, for which ticketing and attendee details have not yet been released, will reportedly precede a private funeral service at a New York City church.

DMX died at White Plains Hospital in New York on April 9, one week after suffering a heart attack.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” his family said in a statement to PEOPLE after his passing.

DMX (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time,” they added.

The hospital also released a statement that read: “White Plains Hospital extends its deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Simmons, as well as his friends and legions of fans who expressed their unwavering support during this difficult time. Earl Simmons passed away peacefully with family present after suffering a catastrophic cardiac arrest.”

