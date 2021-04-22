Florida couple pretends mansion is theirs in ‘dream’ wedding debacle

The homeowner called 911 after the couple arrived and informed the dispatcher "I have people trespassing on my property."

A Florida couple set their sights on a local mansion for their dream wedding venue but did not get permission from the owner. This, however, did not prevent them from attempting to hold their event.

According to The Palm Beach Post, Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones invited family and friends to the suburban neighborhood for their wedding. They planned to jump the broom at their “dream home and estate” with a Saturday ceremony and Sunday brunch on the schedule.

The suburban Fort Lauderdale had a bowling alley, swimming pool with a waterfall, hot tub, tennis courts, a gazebo, and an 800-foot (240-meter) bar. The outlet reported Wilson claimed it was God’s plan for their wedding to happen at the property.

The owner, Nathan Finkel said he never informed the couple they were allowed to use his space. The Post reported he called 911 when they arrived on the date selected for the event.

“I have people trespassing on my property,” Finkel told a 911 dispatcher, according to the outlet. “And they keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having a wedding here and it’s God’s message. I don’t know what’s going on. All I want is (for) it to stop. And they’re sitting at my property right at the front gate right now.”

Once officers arrived, they told Wilson to leave and he vacated the area.

“I don’t want to talk about it,” Wilson told a local newspaper, according to the report.

According to the outlet, Finkel has attempted to sell the property for two years, which is how the couple found his home. Wilson allegedly posed as a buyer and toured the mansion. Keith Poliakoff, an attorney for Southwest Ranches, the neighborhood where Finkel lives, says shortly after the tour, Wilson made the request.

“A few months later, this guy asked Nathan if he could use Nathan’s backyard for his wedding,” Poliakoff said. “Nathan said no.”

He continued, “The guy figured it was a vacant house and didn’t realize Nathan lived on the property in a different home. This guy had no idea he lived there. You know the shock that must have been on his face when he showed up at the gate and the owner was home?”

The Post reported Broward County records show a marriage license has been issued to the couple last week, but they had not registered as married by Wednesday. theGrio was unable to locate a contact for the couple.

