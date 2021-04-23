Virginia man shot by deputy, in ICU after calling 911 for help

“The officer just started shooting at him for no reason," said his brother

An investigation is under way after a Black man in Virginia was shot several times by a sheriff’s deputy.

The man, who has been identified as Isaiah Brown, 32, is recovering after suffering from 10 bullet wounds after being shot outside of his Spotsylvania County, Virginia home on Wednesday.

“The officer just started shooting at him for no reason. I didn’t hear a warning shot. All I heard was ‘Hands up!’ one time. And all he had was his phone, so I know he put his hands up,” said Tazmon Brown, Isaiah Brown’s brother.

Isaiah’s car had broken down on Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. on Route 3 at a gas station. The same deputy who shot Brown, gave Brown a ride to his home on the 12200 block of West Catharpin Road.

“He was like, ‘Your brother is fine. He’s not in trouble. His car broke down and I gave him a ride,” said the victim’s brother who spoke to the officer.

Not long after that, Isaiah Brown called 911 complaining about a family member. Tazmon said he believes his brother just wanted a ride back to his broken down car so that it would not get towed.

The police department claims that when the same officer came back, the victim was walking down the road away from his home, per The Washington Post.

“The sheriff’s deputy attempted to verbally engage Brown and it was during this encounter that the deputy discharged his service weapon. Brown was shot and the deputy immediately rendered medical aid,” said Virginia State Police spokesman, Sgt. Brent Coffey in an email, per The Washington Post.

The victim’s siblings say the officer started shooting without cause. “I’m just still trying to figure out where he felt the threat at, to feel the need to shoot,” his sister, Yolanda Brown, said.

Police confirmed Brown was unarmed and also said they will not comment on “any motive or circumstances.” After a state investigation, special prosecutor Fredericksburg Commonwealth’s Attorney LaBravia Jenkins will review the details. The deputy’s name has not been released.

The officer reportedly administered CPR.

Brown is in an intensive care unit and his family said he was wounded in the neck, chest, face and pelvic area. Officers say the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The family is seeking legal representation and are frustrated the police have shared little information. They have reached out to the NAACP.

The department issued a press release on Twitter and social media users quickly responded.

Your deputy unloaded his firearm. Had to to hit Isiah 10 times.

What is hell wrong with you?



Release the the body cam footage.

It's time YOU COMPLY — 📚 M.D. Parker 📚 (@MDParkerwrites) April 23, 2021

“Your deputy unloaded his firearm. Had to hit Isiah 10 times. What is hell wrong with you? Release the the body cam footage. It’s time YOU COMPLY,” commented a user in regards to the release.

