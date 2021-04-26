H.E.R.: ‘Absolutely going to be an EGOT in my future’

The singer-songwriter hinted at a future on Broadway after accepting her speech

Loading the player...

After her major win at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards, H.E.R. shared to the press that there is, “absolutely going to be an EGOT,” in the singer’s future.

H.E.R. has been on fire this awards season. From taking home Song of the Year for her inspirational song “I Can’t Breathe” at the 2021 Grammys, to now winning her first-ever Oscar, the singer-songwriter is truly a talent to watch. After winning the coveted gold statue on Sunday, H.E.R. shared in the Oscars press room that she doesn’t plan on stopping soon, hinting at an EGOT in her future.

H.E.R., winner of Best Original Song for “Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah,” poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

Read More: H.E.R. to perform at Global Citizens’ Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World

The EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) is one of the most cherished feats in all of entertainment, as only a select few have managed to nab all four awards. Greats like Whoopi Goldberg and John Legend are among those in the EGOT category, and it looks like H.E.R. is hoping to join them in the future. H.E.R. was asked in the press room if there is anything on Broadway or Television that is “on her horizon.” The Oscar winning singer responded, saying, “There’s absolutely going to be an EGOT in my future, hopefully.”

Best original song winner H.E.R. on her future ambitions: "There's absolutely going to be an EGOT in my future, hopefully" https://t.co/3uxVm77Pse #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RJyJ1X8Dyv — Variety (@Variety) April 26, 2021

The singer-songwriter also opened up about conversations she’s had with Brandy, who herself is no stranger to musical theatre as Brandy famously played the titular role in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. She shared, “I’m also super passionate about acting as well, so you may see me up here as an actress also, and then I love musicals. Me and Brandy have been talking a lot and she’s inspired me, since she did a musical.”

In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., H.E.R. poses backstage with the Oscar® for Best Original Song for “Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah,” during the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Saylesh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

Read More: H.E.R., Misty Copeland, Gary Clark, Jr. highlight the Prince Grammy special, ‘Let’s Go Crazy’

As theGrio reported, H.E.R. won the Oscar for her song, “Fight for You,” from Judas and the Black Messiah. Speaking to the inspirational message of the film and the responsibility artists have to create impactful change, H.E.R. shared in her speech, “Musicians, filmmakers, I think we have a responsibility to tell the truth, to write history the way it was…Knowledge is power. Music is power and as long as I’m standing I’m always gonna fight for us.”

Check out H.E.R.’s official acceptance speech from the 2021 Oscars below:

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

