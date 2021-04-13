H.E.R. to perform at Global Citizens’ Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World

The concert will air on multiple networks as well as Youtube

Grammy winner H.E.R. is set to perform at Global Citizens’ Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World on Saturday, May 8th.

According to Global Citizen, the concert aims to “inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the COVID-19 vaccines to everyone, everywhere.” The concert is set to air on major networks such as ABC, CBS, and Fox, and will be hosted by singer/actress Selena Gomez. The lineup of performers includes H.E.R., Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin, and more.

H.E.R. performs “America The Beautiful” before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The highly-anticipated concert is set to be shot at Los Angeles’ new So-Fi Stadium. Global Citizen’s CEO Hugh Evans opened up to Variety about the major event.

Evans told the magazine, “Frankly, to pull off something as ambitious as this, that wouldn’t be possible without the full support of the state of California. And we’ve working with the LA. County health department, the city of Los Angeles, the city of Inglewood, and obviously So-Fi Stadium to make sure that we can conduct this to the highest levels of COVID compliance, because we want to demonstrate the power of what happens when people have access to the vaccine. and when those healthcare heroes are recognized as they should be.”

Evans also teased the exciting performances from the talent in the stacked line-up.

“It is a very diverse cast. Almost all of the artists to say that they want to collaborate in one way, shape or form with other artists, so we are going to have a ton of additional announcements over the next few weeks to share with you as all of those collaborations lock in…I can tell you that J.Lo has a huge surprise in store, and I can tell you that H.E.R. is planning something super, super cool, involving hundreds of other people as well, which is really exciting,” he shared.

H.E.R. recently won Song of the Year at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards for her song, “I Can’t Breathe.”

She shared in her speech, “I think the first thing I want to say is that I’ve never been so proud to be an artist…we wrote this song over FaceTime, and I didn’t imagine that my pain and my fear would turn into impact and it would possibly turn into change, and I think that’s what this is about.”

She went on to thank God, saying, “That’s why I write music, that’s why I do this, so I’m so, so, so grateful. I want to thank God for giving me the gift of a voice and a pen and using me as a vessel to create change.” She concluded her speech by saying, “Remember, we are the change that we wish to seek and, you know that fight that we had in us the summer of 2020? Keep that same energy.”

Watch her heartfelt speech from the awards ceremony below:

