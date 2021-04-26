Halle Berry debuted a new banged bob, and fans have questions

Berry's cut was compared to several bangs-blessed styles, including that of Edna “E” Mode from Pixar's "The Incredibles" films.

Academy Award winner Halle Berry debuted a cute new bob hairstyle and short, stark bangs on the red carpet of the 2021 Oscars.

Berry was accompanied by boyfriend Van Hunt and wearing a stunning Dolce & Gabbana gown in a pinkish-purple shade. But it was the hair transformation that stunned many on social media.

Halle Berry wows at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station Sunday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

“And the worst hair at the #oscars goes to the star of Catwoman Halle Berry,” one user wrote.

The haircut was compared to several iconic bangs-blessed hairstyles, including that of the animated Edna “E” Mode from Pixar’s The Incredibles films and the ’80s cartoon character, He-Man.

Some fans lauded the cut, with one writing, “Everyone’s making fun of Halle Berry’s hair but I’m pretty sure she’s the first woman I’ve ever seen look good with short bangs. No matter what she does she’s (fire emoji).”

Others suggested the haircut was not complemented by Berry’s natural makeup. One wrote: “I like Halle Berry’s hair! I think it needed a different makeup look, however.”

Harper’s Bazaar opined “Halle Berry’s Bob Haircut Stole the Show at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards.” In the article, they called the style a “major beauty transformation,” dubbing it “baby bangs and a sharp, angled bob.”

The article referenced an interview with Berry earlier this year, in which she told Popsugar “I don’t really give over to trends and beauty fads, and I’m not one to jump on the bandwagon. I’ve worked really hard to stay myself through all of this that’s going on and to stay true to what I think beauty is so that I can feel my best self.”

Berry is the first and only Black woman to have won the Academy Award for Best Actress. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom star Viola Davis was nominated in the category this year, but lost to Nomadland‘s Frances McDormand.

