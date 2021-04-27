Glenn Close says ‘Da Butt’ dance at Oscars was ‘completely spontaneous’

Close took to her official Instagram page to detail the standout moment from the 93rd Annual Academy Awards

According to Glenn Close, the now-famous clip of her doing the “Da Butt” dance at the Oscars was a “completely spontaneous” moment.

As theGrio previously reported, while the 93rd Annual Academy Awards was different than years past, it was still a star-studded affair. With celebrities like Daniel Kaluuya and H.E.R. taking away major prizes, the show was filled with plenty of serious and emotional moments.

The Oscars were not without laughs, however, especially towards the end of the night. As theGrio reported, a standout moment was when Close danced along to “Da Butt” from Spike Lee‘s School Daze.

Glenn Close attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

Now, the eight-time Oscar-nominee is opening up about the hilarious moment on her official Instagram page, revealing that the moment where she showed off her dance moves was in no way a planned event.

Close wrote in an Instagram caption, “We had the MOST FUN at our table at the Oscars last night. Chris Terrio, one of my best friends, who won an Oscar for the screenplay of ARGO, was my gallant escort. Daniel Kaluuya and Darrell Britt-Gibson were wonderful tablemates.”

In the picture, Close shares a wide smile with her tablemates as mentioned.

Glenn Close stole the show at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dYeKMfqUW0 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 26, 2021

Close then dives into that hilarious moment with Lil Rel Howery, writing, “I knew that Lil Rel was going to quiz me about Da Butt and all three guys helped me run through what I was to say. Darrell insisted that I mention the Backyard Band, on top of E.U., Suga Bear and the whole DMV.”

She continues, writing, “I had googled “Da Butt” and watched Spike’s music video so when Lil Rel asked if I could do the dance…you can actually see me think of the video. That part was completely spontaneous. Daniel, Darrell and Chris egged me on!!! It was ALL their fault.”

She also takes a moment to congratulate Kaluuya on his big Oscar win at the end of her caption, writing, “CONGRATULATIONS DANIEL on your BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Oscar. You are completely brilliant. I now consider both Daniel and Darrell to be friends-for-life!”

Some of Close’s celebrity friends took to her Instagram comments to shout out her heartwarming moment, including Lynn Whitfield who wrote on the post, “You were wonderful!”

