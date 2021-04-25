Daniel Kaluuya wins 1st Oscar for ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

The actor won for his critically acclaimed role in Black Panther Party biopic

Years after his first nomination for his breakout role in Get Out, Daniel Kaluuya won Best Supporting Actor at the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday.

Kaluuya took home the coveted award for his historical role of Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. The British actor accepted the award with a heartwarming and at times hilarious speech, and even gave an unexpected shoutout to his parents.

Kaluuya dedicated his award to the man he portrayed in the film, Black Panther Party leader Hampton. Kaluuya shared in the speech, “To Chairman Fred Hampton, Bro, man…what a man. How blessed we are to live in a lifetime he existed, understand?”

Daniel Kaluuya, winner of Actor in a Supporting Role for “Judas and the Black Messiah”, poses in the press room during the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

He continued to speak to Hampton’s life, sharing that Hampton and the Black Panther Party showed him “how to love himself.” He added, “And with that love, it overflowed into the Black community and to other communities…and they showed us the power of union, the power of unity.”

He also added a call to action to his fellow Hollywood creatives at the ceremony, saying, “There’s so much work to do guys, and that’s on everyone in this room. This ain’t no single man job…I look to every single one of you. You’ve got work to do!”

With another little joke, Kaluuya added, “I’m gonna get back to work Tuesday morning…because tonight I’m going up!”

"What a man."



Daniel Kaluuya remembers Fred Hampton in his acceptance speech: "How blessed we are that we lived in a lifetime where he existed…When they played divide and conquer, we say unite and ascend." https://t.co/sdgeoBK7lX #Oscars pic.twitter.com/T58yZO1Bq7 — ABC News (@ABC) April 26, 2021

He continued to speak to the joy of life, specifically referencing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year. The actor explained, “We gotta celebrate life, man! We’re breathing, we’re walking, it’s incredible! It’s incredible, like…my mom and my dad, they had sex…it’s amazing! Like, do you understand, I’m here! I’m so happy to be alive, so I’m gonna celebrate that tonight, you understand?”

After the cheeky comment, the camera panned to his mother watching at the ceremony, who seemed to be just as shocked as the audience with his comments.

Lol at Daniel Kaluuya’s mom reacting to him shouting his parents for having sex during Oscars speech 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/E3jdwlcBoz — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 26, 2021

As theGrio previously reported, Kaluuya has won multiple major awards for the role of Hampton in Judas. The actor took home an award for this role at the SAG Awards in March, as well as the Golden Globe Awards earlier this year.

While award season may be coming to an end for Kaluuya, there is still plenty on the horizon for the must-watch actor. As theGrio recently reported, Kaluuya confirmed he will appear in Black Panther 2 while on The Graham Norton Show.

