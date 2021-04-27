Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown to star in ‘Disenchanted’

The sequel to Disney's hit film "Enchanted" may come almost 15 years after the original.

According to a recent report, Maya Rudolph and Yvette Nicole Brown are set to star in Disenchanted, Disney’s highly-anticipated sequel to their 2007 live-action musical film, Enchanted.

Set to begin production later this spring, Disenchanted is a sequel almost 15 years in the making. The first film was a success for Disney, grossing more than $340 million worldwide and serving as a star vehicle for Amy Adams. The sequel is set to reunite the original cast — Adams, James Marsden, Idina Menzel and others — as well as introduce some new faces.

Maya Rudolph (left) and Yvette Nicole Brown (right) are set to star in “Disenchanted,” Disney’s highly anticipated sequel to “Enchanted,” their 2007 live-action musical. (Photos by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Center for Reproductive Rights and Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

While Rudolph, Brown and Jayma Mays have been announced as joining the sequel’s cast, nothing has been confirmed in terms of their roles in the film, although, according to Deadline, they may be playing “villains.”

This news comes on the heels of a knockout year for Rudolph, who has been enjoying an acclaimed return to her Saturday Night Live roots. Taking on the role of Vice President Kamala Harris, Rudolph was featured in almost every episode of the sketch series last fall as they covered the election. As theGrio previously reported, after President Joe Biden announced Harris as his running mate in summer 2020, Rudolph seemed to already know it meant a potential return to SNL. The actress tweeted, “Oh s—, ruh-roh,” at the time of the announcement.

Disenchanted may also give Rudolph a chance to show off her vocal chops. The actress is known for singing in her popular SNL sketches, including her portrayal of Beyoncé, but Rudolph is also lead singer in her very own Prince cover band, Princess. Always a huge fan of the late musical great, Rudolph opened up to The Cut about how his death affected her.

“Everybody has their heroes, and he was mine, and I took it really hard,” she said. “I’ve been taking it really hard. And I lost something that has just been such an inspirational charge for me creatively, because knowing that Prince is in the world, you never know when you’re going to see him, and he’s exciting. He’s electric. He’s magical … he was music.”

As theGrio reported in April, Brown also has a busy schedule outside of reportedly joining Disenchanted. The star recently opened up about a Community reunion movie. “I know that the cast would like to do it,” she recently told Variety. “So it really comes down to, someone needs to give us money. If you’re a billionaire or you have friends that are billionaires, have them throw some money at us.”

Brown is also fresh off her return to Robin Thede‘s can’t-miss HBO half-hour, A Black Lady Sketch Show, which came back for its second season this past weekend. In the hilarious “Courtroom Kiki Part 2” sketch, Brown reprised her role in the judge’s seat, earning laughs aplenty alongside Thede, actress-writer Issa Rae — an executive producer of ABLSS — guest star Laz Alonso and others.

