Yvette Nicole Brown says ‘Community’ reunion movie ‘is coming’

Brown revealed the cast has a "popping" group text

In a recent interview with Variety, Yvette Nicole Brown revealed that a Community reunion movie is on its way.

It’s been six years since Community aired its final season, and since then, fans have been clamoring for more Community, possibly in a movie format. Just this December, Community lead Joel McHale opened up to The Wrap about a potential film and how he wants it to happen.

He said, “Believe me, I hope it does and I think that would fulfill the harmonic, poetic justice of a show that was always on the verge of being canceled every five minutes…I wish I could go, ‘Oh yeah, there’s a movie happening. We’re starting in June.’ There’s nothing like that. Believe me, I wish there was.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Yvette Nicole Brown attends MPTF’s 8th annual Reel Stories, Real Lives event at Directors Guild Of America on November 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

He continued, “I know that the cast would like to do it. So it really comes down to, someone needs to give us money. If you’re a billionaire or you have friends that are billionaires, have them throw some money at us.”

Now, the Community co-star has reportedly confirmed there in fact is a movie coming. She told Variety, “We have a reunion every morning. We have a group text that is popping. We joke and laugh with each other randomly. You never know who is going to start it — it may be a joke somebody has or it may be some fan art somebody got — but we always check in with each other daily. The movie? I think it’s coming. I don’t know when, [but] I know we all want to do it and that’s half the battle.”

Brown, who herself is very politically active, opened up about today’s politics and the state of the country in the interview as well.

She explained, “Talk about a light at the end of the tunnel…I think we as a nation have turned a corner. There are still tough times ahead, but we’ve all learned collectively what happens when we don’t vote or when we vote for people who don’t care about people.”

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 13: Actors Donald Glover, Danny Pudi, Gillian Jacobs, Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Ken Jeong, Yvette Nicole Brown and Executive Producer/ Creator Dan Harmon speak during the “Community” panel during the NBC Universal portion of the 2011 Winter TCA press tour held at the Langham Hotel on January 13, 2011 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Brown also revealed that she could see herself becoming a political figure one day in the future, sharing, “Before Donald Trump, I never thought about running because I believed I wasn’t smart enough to do it…I put politicians and government officials and mayors and attorneys general and all those people in their own category of people that really had hearts of gold and brains that you couldn’t match.

And then 2016 happened. I started paying attention to what congressmen and senators were saying, and I realized I could run.”

