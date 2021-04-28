Fox News’ Juan Williams slams network’s coverage of false stories about Biden, Harris

“These stories are false, but the right-wing echo chamber starts going crazy because you can go after a Democrat,” Williams said.

Fox News host Juan Williams criticized his cohosts for their knack to publish and empower fake news.

During Tuesday’s broadcast of The Five, Williams reached his limit when a report claimed Former Secretary of State John Kerry had discussed Israeli intelligence information with Iran. Kerry has since disputed the allegations as false.

“I can tell you that this story and these allegations are unequivocally false. This never happened – either when I was Secretary of State or since,” he tweeted.

The ordeal was discussed on the broadcast when Williams called out his coworkers.

“It just worries me, like last week we had the hamburger story, ‘Oh, [President Joe] Biden is going to take your hamburger.’ [Vice President ] Kamala Harris’ book is being given to immigrants,” said Williams, referring to other stories discussed by the network which have been proven to be fake news.

“These stories are false, but the right-wing echo chamber starts going crazy because you can go after a Democrat,” Williams added.

“Well I guess they learned from the best,” The Five co-host Greg Gutfeld replied.

theGrio reported the widespread story claiming Harris’ book was given to every child at the border was false and the journalist behind writing the New York Post article has resigned. Longterm reporter Laura Italiano revealed on Tuesday that she didn’t push back when “ordered” to write a false story that the Biden administration is welcoming migrant children to America with copies of Harris’ 2019 book, ‘Superheroes Are Everywhere.’

“The Kamala Harris story — an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against — was my breaking point,” Italiano tweeted on Tuesday.

Italiano’s report was first published on the Post’s front page Saturday. Three days later, the veteran journalist owned up for serving “an incorrect story.” On Tuesday, the Post acknowledged at the bottom of the original article that Italiano’s report was untrue.

“Editor’s note: The original version of this article said migrant kids were getting Harris’ book in a welcome kit, but has been updated to note that only one known copy of the book was given to a child,” the statement read in full.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei at the Vice President’s Ceremonial Office at Eisenhower Executive Office Building April 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Claims that President Biden’s climate plan had beef with beef, amplified by The Five, were also false. According to a CNN fact check report, “Biden has not proposed any limit on Americans’ red meat consumption.”

The report continued, “The false claim about Biden trying to restrict people to four pounds of red meat per year appears to have originated with a deceptive Thursday article by the British tabloid The Daily Mail. The article baselessly connected Biden’s climate proposals to an academic paper from 2020 that is not about Biden and says nothing about the government imposing dietary limits.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene still has a tweet up referring to Biden as the hamburglar.

The Hamburglar.



“No burgers for thee, but just for me.” pic.twitter.com/vXb4gCGsgW — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 25, 2021

Two Republican Governor’s, Greg Abbott of Texas, and Brad Little of Idaho have also kept their posts up referring to the nonexistent agenda.

“Not gonna happen in Texas!” Abbott declared.

Little quoted the aforementioned tweet saying “Idahoans also have beef with this agenda and for dinner!”

Idahoans also have beef with this agenda and for dinner! https://t.co/t4tRdCRPFE — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) April 25, 2021

