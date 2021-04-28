Willow Smith can’t see herself with more than 2 partners as polyamorous person

"I have the least sex out of all of my friends."

Loading the player...

During Wednesday’s episode of Red Table Talk, Willow Smith opened up about being a polyamorous person and why she’s not incredibly fond of the concept of marriage.

Speaking to her mother Jada Pinkett Smith, 49, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, on the popular Facebook Watch series, Willow, 20, explained that even though she is down with polyamory, she can’t see herself dating more than two people. Polyamory is the practice of having multiple sexual relationships with the consent of all the individuals involved.

“Let’s say you haven’t always been the person wanting sex all the time, but your partner is. Are you going to be the person to say, ‘Just because I don’t have these needs, you can’t have them either?'” Willow tells her grandmother, PEOPLE reports.

Read More: Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith open up about ‘swooning’ over women

She continued, “That’s one of the reasons why I was interested in poly because I was introduced to it through kind of a nonsexual lens. In my friend group, I’m the only polyamorous person and I have the least sex out of all of my friends.”

RTT Fam, we're back! ❤️ This week we've got an episode all about ethical non-monogamy, and yes, the subject challenges many of our perceptions about relationships. Is monogamy the only option? Let's find out! pic.twitter.com/MjW0pebiG1 — Red Table Talk (@RedTableTalk) April 28, 2021

Pinkett-Smith revealed in a 2019 interview with Jimmy Fallon that her daughter became ‘very curious’ about the polyamorous lifestyle when she discovered a “throuple” on social media, theGRIO reported. Pinkett Smith previously explored the topic on Red Table Talk and had the throuple as guests on the show.

“It’s a throuple that Willow was actually following on Instagram,” Pinkett Smith told E News, theGRIO reported. “That’s how it all came to be. She became very curious about this whole polyamory thing.”

Kimmel then asked Pinkett Smith if a polyamory relationship was something that Willow might be interested in pursuing, to which the actress and talk show maven said…perhaps.

During the April 27 episode of Red Table Talk, Willow came out as polyamours and explained why “the history of marriage really irks me.”

“Just the history of marriage as a whole and what it has represented over the years, for women in particular,” she said. “I feel like the only way that I would get married is — let’s say me and my partner or partners wants to help people, and we need to put our finances together in order to make that vision happen.”

She added, “That’s the only way I could see myself getting married.”

Watch the full episode below.

Read More: Red Table Talk confronts Lori Loughlin’s daughter on her ‘white privilege’

Earlier this month, Willow and her mother took time on their Facebook Watch show to discuss their admiration for women, theGRIO reported.

The Smiths said they both found themselves often “swooning” over other women. Pinkett Smith, 49, told her daughter that she could see her falling in love with a woman one day.

“I’ve had my fair share of swooning and being like, ‘Oh my God, she’s so beautiful. She’s so talented,’” Smith replied.

“Two times I’ve been infatuated with a woman,” Pinkett Smith told her daughter, explaining that both instances occurred “early, early on” in her 20s.

“I don’t feel like I’ve been in love with a woman just yet, but I definitely feel like it could happen, because I’ve had very strong feelings for women before,” Smith said.

Their dialogue comes after a 2019 episode in which Smith said she loves “men and women equally.” She has also professed her interest in polyamory, saying that she would be in a relationship with “one man, one woman.

Red Table Talk airs on Wednesdays at 9am PT/12pm ET on Facebook Watch.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now! TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Share

