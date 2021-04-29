Friday’ star Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister’s cause of death is revealed

While Lister reportedly battled COVID-19, the actor's death in December was caused by other complications.

Loading the player...

Over four months after his untimely passing, Friday star Tommy “Tiny” Lister‘s cause of death has been revealed.

As theGrio previously reported, Lister died in December 2020 at the age of 62, found dead at 3 a.m. in his home in Marina del Rey. In his final interview, he was clearly battling coronavirus symptoms, as he had a hard time speaking and continued to clear his throat throughout.

Late actor Tommy “Tiny” Lister, shown attending the “Sister” premiere, was clearly battling COVID-19 symptoms when he died in December. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Tribeca Film Festival)

Read More: Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister battled with COVID-19 symptoms in final interview

At the time, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement: “Mr. Lister’s death appears to be of natural causes but will ultimately be determined by the Office of Medical Examiner-Coroner.” According to TMZ, now it has: Heart disease.

According to the official autopsy, Lister reportedly died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” TMZ also reports his autopsy reveals the actor “had fluid in his chest when he died. Additionally, he had an enlarged heart with high blood pressure, poor circulation in his legs and coronary artery disease.”

Tommy “Tiny” Lister attends the premiere of “Straight Outta Compton” at Microsoft Theater in August 2015 in Los Angeles.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Read More: Ice Cube, Magic Johnson and more speak on death of Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister

Lister, who reportedly suffered from Type 2 diabetes, spoke of the COVID-19 pandemic in his last interview, and he seemed hopeful at the promising news of emerging vaccines.

“I’m taking that vaccine. I’m taking it,” he said at the time. “Obama, Bush and Clinton are taking it together to show everybody. So, that’s a wrap. Three presidents.”

RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already. pic.twitter.com/jIl8yEZU9c — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 11, 2020

As theGrio reported, his Friday co-star Ice Cube posted a sentimental tribute to Lister at the time of his passing. Taking to Twitter to honor him, Cube wrote: “RIP Tiny ‘Deebo’ Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast, “Dear Culture?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

