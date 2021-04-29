Sanaa Lathan stars in new trailer for Netflix thriller ‘Hit & Run’

The actress plays a New York journalist who is contacted by an old-flame looking for help investigating a murder

Loading the player...

Sanaa Lathan is set to star in the Netflix action-thriller Hit & Run opposite 6 Underground star Lior Raz.

The streaming giant has dropped the teaser trailer and the first-look images for the feature, which is slated to premiere in August 2021, Shadow and Act reports.

The official logline: In this new action thriller, a happily married man’s life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident in Tel Aviv. Grief-stricken and confused, he searches for his wife’s killers, who have fled to the U.S. With the help of an ex-lover, (Sanaa Lathan), he uncovers disturbing truths about his beloved wife and the secrets she kept from him.

Read More: Sanaa Lathan to join season three of HBO’s ‘Succession’

Kaelen Ohm, Moran Rosenblattt, Gal Toren, Gregg Henry, and Lior Ashkenazi also star. Check out the official teaser below.

According to the press release, Lathan plays Naomi Hicks, “a talented and ambitious New York journalist who is contacted by an old-flame looking for help investigating a murder with newsworthy global implications.”

Raz is Segev Azulai, “a former special forces soldier who has since retired for a quieter life but forced to confront his violent past when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident.”

Ohm is Danielle Wexler, “a gifted American dancer living a happy life in Tel Aviv with new husband (Raz) when her life is suddenly cut short. In her death, a host of secrets and lies are revealed about her life in Israel.”

Rosenblatt will play Tali Shapira, “a hard nosed police detective who uses her position to help her cousin, Segev, solve the mystery of his wife’s death.”

Toren plays Ron Harel, a “former Israeli special forces op who lives in New York and buries his PTSD in bad choices. His old army friend, Segev (Raz), arrives looking to settle a score forcing Ron out of his cocoon and back into action.”

Henry is Martin Wexler, “Danielle’s father, who is unhappy with her daughter’s choice in husbands for dangerous reasons of his own.”

Ashkenazi plays Assaf Talmor, “a man with a mysterious connection to Danielle, who seems to know more than he’s letting on about her death.”

Read More: Snoop Dogg to star in new Netflix vampire thriller ‘Day Shift’

Creators, writers and executive producers are Avi Issacharoff, Raz, Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin. Mike Barker is the director/EP of five episodes including the pilot.

Courtesy of Netflix

Meanwhile, an earlier report noted that Lathan can currently be seen in “Replay”, an episode of Jordan Peele’s remake of The Twilight Zone on Paramount +. Since 2009, she has recurred as the voice of Donna Tubbs on Family Guy and The Cleveland Show. Earlier this year it was announced that she joined season 3 of HBO’s hit drama series Succession. According to Variety, Lathan will play Lisa Arthur, a high profile well-connected New York lawyer.

The series won eight Emmy awards out of 18 nominations for the second season, including Best Drama Series, Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Strong, and Directing in a Drama Series. Succession has also received Golden Globes awards for Outstanding Drama Series and lead actor for Cox.

In 2018, theGrio reported Lathan was starring in the lead role as Violet in Netflix’s original movie, Nappily Ever After. The film was based on Trisha R. Thomas’s best-selling novel of the same name, which follows a successful black woman’s journey to self-discovery.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

