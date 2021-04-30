US investigating mysterious ‘invisible’ attacks leaving government officials debilitated

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said the issue of the attacks near the Ellipse south of the White House is "critically important."

Two possible incidents near the White House are being investigated by the Pentagon and other federal departments.

According to CNN, staffers from several agencies testified in front of the Senate and House Armed Services Committees earlier this month, saying a mysterious incident occurred near the Ellipse — the wide, grassy space near the south side of the White House — that sickened a National Security official.

Marine One prepares to take off from the Ellipse near the White House last week after dropping off President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The occurrences are reportedly similar to several “invisible attacks” carried out in Moscow, Russia that caused a traumatic brain injury for at least one former senior U.S. intelligence officer.

Other attacks reportedly occurred against U.S. assets in Cuba, China and other hostile locations around the world. The idea that at least one occurred on U.S. soil has troubled lawmakers.

Another incident in 2019 is being investigated, one in which a White House official claimed she was struck by something while walking her dog in Arlington, Virginia. According to an article in GQ, the official said a man got out of a van and walked past her, then her dog started seizing up, and she experienced “a high-pitched ringing in her ears, an intense headache and a tingling on the side of her face.”

The staffer had previously traveled with former National Security Advisor John Bolton and claimed she also experienced similar symptoms during a trip to London.

According to the article, the symptoms are believed to have been caused by a microwave weapon that could be aimed at a target through walls and windows, something that’s effective for miles.

“I knew CIA and Department of State were not taking this sh*t seriously,” Chris Miller, who was acting defense secretary at the time, told CNN last week, “and we wanted to shame them into it by establishing our task force.”

During his testimony Thursday, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said the issue of the mysterious attacks is “critically important.”

The Biden administration is reportedly considering probing them crucial.

“The White House is working closely with departments and agencies to address unexplained health incidents and ensure the safety and security of Americans serving around the world,” a White House spokesperson told CNN in a statement. “Given that we are still evaluating reported incidents and that we need to protect the privacy of individuals reporting incidents, we cannot provide or confirm specific details at this time.”

