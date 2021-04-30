Michelle Obama spotted out at family favorite DC eatery

Rasika West End is known for its palaak chaat, a fried spinach dish

Michelle Obama was spotted out Thursday night at one of her family’s favorite Indian restaurants, Rasika West End in Washington DC.

The former first lady reportedly sported a mask and was socially distant while at the eatery, known for its palaak chaat, a fried spinach dish, The Hill reports. Ex-President Barack Obama celebrated his birthday at Rasika West End in 2013 and again in 2017. At the time, Michelle tweeted a loving message to her husband along with throwback photos of their family.

“Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago,” she wrote. “Happy birthday, @BarackObama — we love you so much!”

Michelle Obama explores her love of food and healthy eating in the new Netflix series, Waffles + Mochi, which finds the New York Times bestselling author surrounded by puppets and chefs, teaching children the importance of a healthy diet, theGRIO reported.

Photo: Michelle Obama Instagram

“I couldn’t be more excited to join in this hilarious, heartwarming and simply magical show — and I’m not just saying that because of the flying shopping cart,” said Michelle Obama in a production note. “I only wish ‘Waffles + Mochi’ had been around when my daughters were growing up, because it’s the kind of program that’s fun to watch together as a family, and gives parents the peace of mind to know that their little ones are learning something, too.”

Obama told PEOPLE that Waffles + Mochi isn’t just for kids, but fun for the whole family. She explained, “Waffles + Mochi, the entire concept is fun. It’s approachable, it’s an adventure, it’s exciting, it’s funny,” Obama told the publication. “More importantly, it’s something that I would watch even if no kids were around.”

She added, “First of all, I’m not an actress, so Waffles + Mochi is an easier lift for me because I’m being myself. And it got me back into the space of kids and healthy eating and introducing them to vegetables… what we talked about for eight years in the White House. Whereas Bridgerton, the love scenes — I don’t know. I’d pass.”

Meanwhile, Obama’s Reach Higher initiative is sponsoring College Signing Day, a virtual concert slated for Saturday, May 1, beginning at 1 p.m. CT. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube.

I'm so proud of all the students who've made the commitment to pursue higher education. I know this school year hasn’t been easy, so I can't wait to celebrate you on #CollegeSigningDay with @BetterMakeRoom! Watch our virtual celebration on May 1 at 2pm ET: https://t.co/MmStQpLBGq pic.twitter.com/D6Qvr6Ww6w — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 29, 2021

“It’s almost College Signing Day! I’m so excited to celebrate students across the country who have made the commitment to pursue higher education—whether at community college, trade school, university, or the military,” Obama shared in a post on Facebook. “This past year hasn’t been easy. Students have missed milestones and had to persevere through so much. That’s why it could not be more important recognize their incredible achievements and celebrate their decisions to transform their futures,” she continued.

“So I hope you’ll join me, Better Make Room, and some very special guests as we recognize these extraordinary young people and cheer them on as they head off on their journey,” Obama added.

Watch the virtual celebration on Saturday, May 1 at 2pm ET at youtube.com/BetterMakeRoom, “and have your students share where they are heading using #CollegeSigningDay and #BetterMakeRoom!,” Obama wrote in her Facebook announcement.

theGRIO’s Jared Alexander contributed to this report.

