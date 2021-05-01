Biden to visit Louisiana to promote infrastructure plan

Biden is scheduled to visit New Orleans and Lake Charles on Thursday

President Joe Biden plans two stops in Louisiana next week to rally support for his proposed infrastructure plan, the White House said in a statement Saturday.

Biden is scheduled to visit New Orleans and Lake Charles on Thursday as part of the Getting America Back on Track Tour, according to the statement. Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted Saturday that he is excited to welcome the president back to Louisiana to discuss improving infrastructure, hurricane recovery and the COVID crisis.

U.S. President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress as Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Speaker of the House U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (R) look on in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. On the eve of his 100th day in office, Biden spoke about his plan to revive America’s economy and health as it continues to recover from a devastating pandemic. He delivered his speech before 200 invited lawmakers and other government officials instead of the normal 1600 guests because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Melina Mara-Pool/Getty Images)

Biden has said his proposal for an aggressive series of infrastructure investments would require $2.3 trillion in spending over eight years. It would rebuild roads and bridges, bolster public education, create more than a million new jobs and would be funded by higher corporate taxes. Biden used his first address to Congress on Wednesday to tout the American Jobs Plan.

Republican lawmakers have doubts about the scope of the proposed package and its tax hikes.

The Biden administration hopes for a vote on the jobs plan later this summer.

