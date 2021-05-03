Marvel announces title, release date for ‘Black Panther’ sequel

Ryan Coogler will direct and write the project that will try to preserve the legacy of Chadwick Boseman

Marvel had finally revealed what fans have been waiting for.

The media franchise announced the title of upcoming Black Panther sequel will be, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, per IGN.com.

The company has been hush hush on the exact details of the film but it is set to debut on July 8, 2022.

Ryan Coogler will return to direct and write the project. Letitia Wright (Shuri), Winston Duke (M’Baku) Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), and Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda) all signed on to reprise their roles.

(Photo: Marvel)

Black Panther debuted back in 2018 and became the top-grossing superhero film of all time. The blockbuster broke records and earned over $600 million in the country’s box office.

The lead character of the film, King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman stole the hearts of fans across the world. Boseman’s performance was so superb the company considered not recasting the role after his untimely passing. But fans are fighting back to save the first Black superhero’s likeness in the film.

As reported by theGrio, Marvel Studios and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler said King T’Challa wouldn’t be replaced. But a petition has been created and amassed a slew of signatures requesting the return of the character, per People.

“In August of 2020, the world mourned the death of Chadwick Boseman. To many, he was known for his on-screen role of Black Panther in the Marvel Universe. While his character of T’Challa was adored by fans, there have been rumors that Marvel will kill off his character in the new movie and for good,” reads the petition created by E-Man’s Movie Reviews.

At the time of this article’s publication, it had amassed over 30,000 signatures.

“This is a call for the President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, Co-President Louis D’Esposito, and Writer/Director Ryan Coogler to reconsider their decision, and recast the role of “T’Challa” in the Black Panther franchise,” the petition reads.

If Marvel Studios removes T’Challa, it would be at the expense of the audiences (especially Black boys and men) who saw themselves in him. That also includes the millions of fans who were inspired by the character as well.

By not recasting, it could stifle the opportunity for one of the most popular, leading Black superheroes to add on to their legacy. The #1 way to kill a legend, is to stop telling their story.”

Despite the controversy surrounding the role Nyong’o who played Boseman’s love interest is excited about the upcoming project set to film in Georgia.

“I can’t even begin to imagine what it will be like to step on set and not have him there,” said the movie star who was close to Boseman during a recent conversation with Yahoo. “His passing is still extremely raw for me.”

Nyong’o skyrocketed to movie star status in 2013 after her portrayal in 12 Years a Slave. She added that she is reflecting on the up and coming Black Panther film.

Chadwick Boseman attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“People will ask me, ‘Are you excited to go back?’ Excitement isn’t the word. I feel like I’m in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2.”

The actress adds: ” [What] I do look forward to, is getting back together and honoring what he started with us and holding his light through it. Because he left us a lot of light that we’re still going to be bathing in. I know that for sure.”

