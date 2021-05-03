Will Smith reveals he’s in ‘worst shape of my life’ with viral photo

Smith's photo has taken off on Instagram, gaining well over 4 million likes in less than 24 hours

In a now-viral Instagram picture, Will Smith reveals he’s in “the worst shape of his life,” showing off his shirtless frame in the post from Sunday.

Showing that Hollywood stars are just like us, famed actor Will Smith used his Instagram to show off his current physique as we continue to push through our second pandemic year. Standing outside in nothing but an unzipped hoodie and what looks like underwear, Smith bares a giant smile on his face in the now-viral photo.

With well over 4 million likes and counting, Smith’s photo is being praised for its transparency and candidness, especially from someone in an industry that is very intertwined with conventional beauty and body standards.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 02: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Actor/Producer/Musician Will Smith speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2019 at Moscone Convention Center on October 02, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch)

Read More: Will Smith, Antoine Fuqua move ‘Emancipation’ shoot out of Georgia due to voting laws

In the caption of the photo, Smith wrote, “I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life.” Immediately the picture took off, with many other celebrities and followers commenting on the post to praise the actor.

Singer Sonna Rele seemed to summarize what many fans are feeling, with a comment that gained over 20,000 likes under the post. Rele wrote, “You’re Will Smith!! You can be in whatever shape you want.”

Read More: Will Smith open to run for president ‘at some point down the line’

Fresh off his gig as musical director of the 93rd Academy Awards, Questlove seems to be a huge fan of Smith’s post. He wrote in the comments, “This is the most amazing post in the history of social media.” Even acting legend and famous bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger commented on the post, cheekily writing, “Will, you poor baby, I’m crying for you, even though you’re still in better shape than 90% of America. Keep pumping! 💪.”

Other familiar faces who are living for Smith’s post include Ava DuVernay, who wrote underneath the picture, “I see no ‘worst’ here,” as well as Keri Hilson, who wrote, “That’s f*cking funny. You been holding it down for a very long time. Let it loose man, let it loose 😆.” Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta also commented on the post, calling it “the best post of 2021.”

As theGrio previously reported, Smith is currently hard at work on Emancipation, alongside Antoine Fuqua.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 11: Antoine Fuqua attends the Heart Of Los Angeles 30th Anniversary Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on June 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Heart of Los Angeles)

The film, described as a “runaway slave thriller,” recently made headlines as Smith and Fuqua announced that the film moved production outside of Georgia in response to their controversial new voting restrictions.

“We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws that are designed to restrict voter access,” they shared in a statement. “The new Georgia voting laws are reminiscent of voting impediments that were passed at the end of Reconstruction to prevent many Americans from voting. Regrettably, we feel compelled to move our film production work from Georgia to another state.”

