Tauren Wells dishes on new video with H.E.R. in exclusive BTS clip

In an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip, gospel singer Tauren Wells and Grammy award winner H.E.R. dish on their new collaboration and music video.

The collaboration between H.E.R. and Wells, “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)” is a moving ballad about the current state of the world and keeping faith in God during troubling times. On the set of the music video for the song, they open up about what inspired the duet.

In the exclusive clip, H.E.R. reveals how the song came about and why she chose popular Christian pop-rock singer Wells to sing it with her. She explains, “The song came from a good friend of mine. He was feeling what was going on during the pandemic and when he played me the song, I kind of was in tears when I heard it.”

Speaking directly to Wells, she shared, “When I called you to be on it, I just felt like we could take it so much further, and give people this message and give people hope through music, because at the end of the day, no matter what I think, God is always there to hold us together.”

In a statement, Wells opened up about what the collaboration meant to him.

“One of the best parts of being an artist is the people I get to work with. Some are well-known and some may not be, but they are all hugely talented with impactful things to say,” he shared. “In this case, I got to work with the incomparable H.E.R. I am so thankful I was asked to sing on this duet version of ‘Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)’ and that we filmed a music video for it. What an incredible and memorable day!”

Check out the full music video for “Hold Us Together” below:

