Black Twitter drags newly announced Tory Lanez, Chris Brown album

Chris Brown and Tory Lanez are being relentlessly mocked on social media after announcing their joint album.

During a recent interview with DJ Carisma, Lanez confirmed he and Breezy are cooking up a new project. The news prompted jokes about domestic violence on Twitter — not that abusing women is amusing, but folks not feeling the album find it ironic that two artists accused of violence towards women are now collaborating on new music.

Lanez has been charged with felony assault after allegedly shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion last June following a party with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner. Megan has been very vocal about her accusations against Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson. She fired off an angry tweet earlier this year, accusing him of harassment, theGRIO reported.

Last night Tory Lanez performed his new album 'Playboy' virtually and after the show spoke EXCLUSIVELY to our very own DJ Carisma about a few things he has lined up like feat. from Da Baby and Yung Bleu… 👀 ANNNND let’s not forget the album with Chris Brown‼️😬🔥 pic.twitter.com/kUTN7YpSLo — Power 106 (@Power106LA) May 2, 2021

The tweet read: “Y’all can’t tell when sh*t fake news? Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out.” Megan added, “B—h you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND B—H YOU GOING TO JAIL.”

Lanez’s case is still pending.

Meanwhile, Brown was previously convicted of felony assault for the 2009 attack on his former girlfriend Rihanna. The R&B singer opened up about the altercation in the Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life documentary, claiming the fight was fueled by jealousy.

“I remember she tried to kick me, but then I really hit her, with a closed fist, like I punched her,” Brown admitted at the time. “I busted her lip. When I saw it, I was in shock. I was like, ‘Fuck, why the hell did I hit her?’ From there, she just spit in my face … like spit blood in my face and it enraged me even more. It was a real on fight in the car.”

Lanez told Rap-Up in 2019 that he and Brown have recorded 9-10 tracks.

“We could damn near put out a project right now if we wanted to. When me and Chris work, we just work mad fast,” he said. Brown and Lanez dropped the single “Feels” in February,

Twitter users have called the duo’s forthcoming project the “domestic violence album of the year.”

Chris Brown / Tory Lanez – Twitter

One user noted, “If Tory Lanez & Chris Brown coming out with a project. I need Rihanna & Meg to have a rebuttal.”

Another joked, “That new Tory lanez and Chris brown album about to be a BANGER for sure you might say it’ll contain several SLAPPERS and HITS I’m ready for the BEATS.”

A third wrote “Not Tory Lanez and Chris Brown making a joint album. They know what they are doing. Trolling us so we talk about their audacity, so they can trend. I hate it here lol.”

And yet another added, “Tory Lanez and Chris brown are creating a new R&B group called misogyny’s child.”

One Twitter user summed it up best with, “Tory Lanez and Chris brown making a album to beat yall girlfriends up too.”

Check out a few addtional reactions below.

How do you feel about the Chris Brown/Tory Lanez album? Sound off in the comments.

Chris Brown and Tory Lanez when they see a woman in the studio:



#torylanez #ChrisBrown pic.twitter.com/vQOMFM2qYc — thatpablovivo (@thatpablovivo1) May 3, 2021

Tory Lanez and Chris Brown ….. doing a joint album ….. Lawddd pray for my ovaries 😩 — Nina (@nina__b_) May 3, 2021

A Chris Brown x Tory Lanez album is something Twitter’s gonna hate and that Instagram’s gonna love — Earth, Wind & Pfizer (@404SAGE) May 2, 2021

Chris brown and Tory Lanez making an album??? Yea….all the women blaming, beating, and degradation you need in one place!! The irony!! I need that @theestallion and @rihanna collab now to balance the scales💁🏾 — NegusAreBetR🤷🏾🗣️🗣️♋☮️🏳️‍🌈 (@r_negus) May 2, 2021

