Tory Lanez not permitted to speak publicly about pending case

Lanez's attorney accused accused Megan’s attorney of making public remarks about the case

Megan Thee Stallion scored a point on Thursday when the judge presiding over the case against her alleged shooter, rapper Tory Lanez, ruled that he cannot publicly comment on the case.

As theGrio, previously mentioned, lawyers for Lanez argued the protective order which barred him from talking about the case is “significantly prejudicial” and that it “jeopardizes his right to a fair and judicial proceeding.”

In the past, Megan has been very vocal about her accusations against Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson. She fired off an angry tweet last month, accusing Lanez of harassment.

The tweet read: “Y’all can’t tell when sh*t fake news? Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out.”

For anyone who had doubts about who assaulted her back in July 2020, Megan added, “B—h you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND B—H YOU GOING TO JAIL.”

In the hearing on Thursday, Tory’s attorney, Shawn Holley, told the judge, “I think in a perfect world, no one would be able to say anything. My goal is to be fair,” according to Page Six.

Holley then accused Megan’s attorney, Alex Spiro, of making public remarks about the case, saying, “I don’t know how I can sit idly by when the complaining witness and her lawyer speak to the media.”

At the conclusion of the hearing the judge ruled that Lanez’s protective order should remain in place and that Megan still does not have an order that silences her.

“We have two high-profile celebrities named as the defendant and the alleged victim in this case,” the judge said, pointing out that “the last thing I think anyone wants” is for social media to become part of the evidence in the case.

